What is the 'Chic Snatched Bun'? All you need to know about the look as Sarah Jessica Parker takes the lead

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her iconic fashion preferences, and her latest hairstyle, the 'Chic Snatched Bun', is no exception. Recently, on the sets of And Just Like That, the actress stepped out with a snatched bun that gives the major lady-chic vibes. This effortlessly stylish look is perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of glamor to their everyday beauty style.

Parker’s trending chic-looking slicked-back bun is the perfect off-duty hairstyle that works just as well for the red carpet as it does while shooting for her AJLT episodes.

Once, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week's street-style set, this low-maintenance bun was super popular. This hairstyle keeps all the loose hair strands off the face while incorporating a polished look at the same time. For creating this frizz-free hairdo, all one requires is a densely-bristled hair brush, twisting the braids into a bun, and securing the same with hairpins.

More on Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Chic Snatched Bun' hairstyle

Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Chic Snatched Bun' epitomizes the dapper fashion vibe. It's a hairstyle that all beauty enthusiasts should give a shot at because of its elegant and refined appearance.

Check out the breakdown of achieving Parker's hairstyle and its hidden significance in the world of beauty.

What is the 'Chic Snatched Bun' hairstyle?

The 'Chic Snatched Bun' hairstyle is a stylish, sophisticated hair updo that exudes class and finesse. It is characterized by its sleek appearance, with all the hair pulled back tightly into a bun at the nape of the neck.

With this hairdo, one may achieve a professional, put-together look that works for both formal and informal settings.

The 'Chic Snatched Bun' has become a recent sensation

Popularized by none other than the iconic Hollywood celeb Sarah Jessica Parker, this classic hairstyle has taken the beauty world by storm, and for all good reasons.

1) Timeless and elegant: This hairdo offers a timeless and elegant look that suits a variety of face shapes and hair types. This hairstyle can be modified to fit a person's personal style, regardless of whether they have long, straight, curly, or blunt tresses.

2) Adaptable: This hairstyle is exceptionally adaptable, and can be paired with a charming evening dress for a red-carpet occasion or an everyday outfit. Its adaptability makes it a go-to hairdo for any affair.

Simple steps to make the 'Chic Snatched Bun' hairstyle

Start with clean, dry hair. This hairdo looks the finest on second or third-day hair, for the natural oils from the hair follicles hold the bun in place.

Back-comb the hair, gather it into an elevated ponytail, and secure it in place with a hair tie.

Next, divide the ponytail into small sections and back-comb them to make it look voluminous.

Once done, twist the ponytail around the base to make a small bun shape.

Secure the bun with bobby pins to secure it. Also, make sure to hide the bobby pins within the hair.

Further, smooth out the flyways using a fine-tooth comb.

Complete this hairstyle by spritzing hairspray to give it a long-wear effect.

On the sets of And Just Like That, the much-hyped 'Chic Snatched Bun' was popularized by Sarah Jessica Parker. And, when a fashion idol like Parker sways a new hairdo, it immediately evolves as a fad that most beauty seekers want to attempt for themselves.