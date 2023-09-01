RoC X SJP Brightening Trio With Vitamin C - Where to get, price, and more details explored

In recent times, the beauty domain has been introduced with the limited edition of RoC X SJP Brightening Trio With Vitamin C. Any skincare enthusiasts can experience the glowing benefits of the limited-edition of RoC X SJP Brightening Trio With Vitamin C that comes with an attractive bag exceptionally crafted by Sarah Jessica Parker herself!

With potent skincare elements like Vitamin C and Peptides, this full-size trio features the clinically proven Revive + Glow Serum, Eye Balm, and Moisturizer with SPF 30 that visibly brightens & tightens the skin tone.

This RoC X SJP Brightening Trio With Vitamin C gift set comprises Revive + Glow Serum ($32.99), Revive + Glow Eye Balm ($32.99), Revive + Glow Moisturizer SPF 30 ($34.99) along with the RoC x SJP Signature Bag.

The products can be purchased individually or as the RoC x SJP Brightening Trio with Vitamin C set ($74.99) from its official website or other e-commerce sites.

Further details about the RoC X SJP Brightening Trio With Vitamin C

Like her career, the much-loved 58-year-old Hollywood celeb Sarah Jessica Parker gives equal importance to her regular skincare ritual. She currently uses RoC's skincare products to yield such TV-ready skin.

In a recent interview with Prevention, Parker expressed her love for RoC’s Multi-Correxion Revive+Glow Moisturizer SPF 30, a part of the RoC x SJP Brightening Trio With Vitamin C gift set.

For Parker, the skincare product types she skims for these days are those with a lot of moisture—explaining her fondness for RoC’s Multi-Correxion Revive + Glow Moisturizer SPF 30. Concerning the same, Sarah remarked:

"I can even touch up with this after lunch with something that reworks makeup and base. It’s nice, light enough; it also moves well."

Sarah is cherishing the moisturizer, just one of three vitamin C-filled skincare items in the RoC x SJP Brightening Trio With Vitamin C. This is a part of her alliance with the non-profit organizations RoC and SeekHer. It aims to plug the gender gap in mental soundness via advocacy, analysis, and consent.

Check out in detail the skincare products spotlighting the RoC x SJP Brightening Trio With Vitamin C gift set.

1) MULTI CORREXION Revive + Glow Eye Balm ($32.99)

The power of MULTI CORREXION Revive + Glow Eye Balm is that it's a remarkable touch-free application that slides smoothly on the skin layers, lessening the dark circles and catering to a visible eye area illumination.

This medicinally proven formulation has hero ingredients like Vitamin C and peptides to recede puffiness and dark circles effectively. Loaded with a patent-pending complex, this Vitamin C eye cream provides effective outcomes, leaving users with more luminous eyes in 4 weeks!

2) MULTI CORREXION Revive and Glow Daily Serum ($32.99)

RoC®'s all-over MULTI-CORREXION Revive and Glow Daily Serum incorporates the strength of Vitamin C and peptides to deliver instant luminosity. Clinically verified to beat other top luxurious Vitamin C serums, this weightless formulation visibly illuminates and tightens skin layers.

This is a 10% active Vitamin C Blend; antioxidants enhance the glow and display a revitalized and even-looking facial complexion.

3) MULTI CORREXION Revive + Glow Moisturizer SPF 30 ($34.99)

The MULTI CORREXION Revive + Glow Moisturizer SPF 30 comes with an ingenious formulation harnessing the power of dermatologically-recommended Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that brightens the skin.

With the added SPF 30, it also protects the skin layers from the harsh UVA and UVB rays, stemming signs of aging. Its lightweight and non-greasy formulation is clinically ascertained to provide a brighter and revitalized-looking face.

4) RoC x SJP Brightening Trio with Vitamin C ($74.99)

This gift set pack is a brightening punch comprising of all the three skincare jewels - Revive + Glow Serum, Revive + Glow Eye Balm and Revive + Glow Eye Balm and NEW Revive + Glow Moisturizer with SPF 30.

These three powerhouse skincare products come well-packed in a RoC x SJP Signature Bag, which is exclusively designed by Sarah Jessica Parker. Related to the same, Parker explained:

"They can be used in combination, or separately, everybody has their own relationship with skincare. I never try to dictate layering."

This is a travel-friendly colorful pouch that can be obtained via online purchase only.

The RoC X SJP Brightening Trio With Vitamin C is a portion of RoC’s #LookForwardProject that will contribute 100% of the sales returns to the SeekHer Foundation to sponsor mental health agendas for women and adolescents.