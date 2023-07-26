Golden Globe winner Sarah Jessica Parker revealed some shocking details on Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi, about the tempting Cosmopolitans that were Carrie Bradshaw’s go-to drink in Sex and the City.

The 58-year-old actress said that she learnt pretty later on in the show that the Cosmopolitans used for the shoot were “not the good ones”.

“First of all, ours weren't real, they were cranberry juice and water.”

Sarah Jessica Parker explained further that at times a bar would serve “just cranberry juice” in the name of a Cosmopolitan. She described it as "terrible” which is “almost Bordeaux colored” or “a pinky kind of Bordeaux.”

She also went on to share that she “never drank Cosmopolitans” even though people would send them to her at restaurants, owing to the popularity of it as Carrie Bradshaw’s signature drink in Sex and the City.

"So kindly, people would send them over. I would say thank you and raise a glass and take a sip and think, 'What is all the fuss about?'", Parker said.

Sarah Jessica Parker never expected the drink to “turn into a thing”

Sarah Jessica Parker won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Sex and the City in 2004 (Image via Getty)

The Emmy-winning actress then recalled a particular moment with a particular Cosmopolitan, that changed her whole perspective on the pink drink.

She recalled an “opaque, pale pink, fleshy” Cosmopolitan with “citrus, a twist, and freezing cold” which made the actress have a eureka moment and she “loves them now.”

“ I was like, 'Oh, this is a Cosmopolitan. I get it now.'" she noted.

Parker also added that she started enjoying Cosmopolitans that she chose personally and got made to her liking, only “six-seven years ago” and she loves them, but she never expected the drink to “turn into a thing.”

Sarah Jessica Parker confesses the real reason why she never bared it all for Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker let her fans into her life when she played Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, at SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. She talked about the reason she never went 'all skin' for a scene. The actress said that upon reading the script she found it “really interesting and exciting” but doing justice to Carrie Bradshaw’s personality posed a challenge.

"The only thing I said to [creator Darren Star] that I was concerned about was that I just didn't feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn't in the pilot, it would be a part of a series, that it felt like it was legitimately going to be talked about," Parker said.

Sex and the City cast Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall (Image via IMDb)

The Hocus Pocus 2 actress said that Darren assured her that she doesn’t have to do it, and if the other actors “feel comfortable doing it they’ll do it” but there's no pressure on Sarah to do it.

Sarah Jessica Parker dived further into her reasons for not dropping layers for a nude scene. She said that she “never felt comfortable exposing herself that way” but she always admired those who “felt comfortable doing it.”

"I never had any judgments about anybody else doing it, it wasn't like a morality thing. But I just never felt comfortable being nude. I didn't think it would change the perception of me or kind of create opportunities that I might not be interested in, I just was shy,” Parker noted.

Sarah Jessica Parker with Darren Star (Image via Wireimage)

Sarah Jessica Parker is in a strong marriage since 1997 with actor Matthew Broderick and the couple has a son together, named James Wilkie Broderick.