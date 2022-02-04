5 times Carrie Bradshaw was a genuine friend in Sex and the City

Carrie Bradshaw was a popular character when Sex and the City first aired in the late 1990s, but modern viewers have a different opinion of her now that the show has ended. But that doesn't rule out that she is a terrific companion.

In Sex and the City, Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte inspired spectators to form their own tight-knit group of friends. When you peel back the layers of their dynamic, you'll find that some of these instances come from none other than Carrie Bradshaw, the show's central character.

5 times Carrie Bradshaw preached friendship

1) Miranda's solace after her mother's death

When Miranda's mother passes away unexpectedly in season 4, the show takes a tragic turn. Carrie, Charlotte, and Samantha drove to Philadelphia to attend the funeral to express their support. Carrie walks with Miranda as the funeral procession leaves the church, displaying great love and compassion.

This is one of the series' most powerful and emotionally charged scenes. It also strengthens Carrie and Miranda's friendship, foreshadowing their reliance on one another later in the season when Miranda becomes pregnant.

2) Looking after Big

Carrie's emotional and tear-filled reaction is triggered when Big informs her that he requires surgery. Nurse Carrie reported for duty post-op by arriving in his hotel room dressed as a candy striper with a bag of games to help make his rehabilitation more enjoyable.

Carrie Bradshaw's contact with Big is platonic this time, which eliminates any residual feelings. Carrie's gesture of maturity and character development demonstrates that the two could be excellent friends if they truly wanted to be.

3) Defending her friends

Carrie Bradshaw does one thing very well, she stands up for her pals in their most vulnerable moments. Miranda gets body-shamed by an intoxicated gambler during a weekend trip to Atlantic City when Carrie intervenes. Carrie defended Charlotte as she was dismissed by a love and dating guru during a lecture.

Bradshaw has a lot of flaws and can be self-centered at times, but she also understands when to step in and defend her friends.

4) Leaving Big for Brady's birth

Big tells Carrie at the end of season 4 that he's relocating across the nation to Napa, California. To make the most of their limited time together, they organize one final expedition to say goodbye to both New York and each other. Carrie gets a call that Miranda is in labor, which interrupts their date.

Carrie Bradshaw departs from their romantic horse-drawn carriage journey and makes it in time to see Brady's birth without hesitation. Carrie knows that sometimes it's worth abandoning everything for, even if she never gets to say goodbye to Big.

5) Being there for Miranda

Miranda confides in the one person she knows she can turn to when she finds out she's pregnant, which is Carrie. Miranda considers her choices and decides to terminate the pregnancy and Carrie attends her appointment with her.

Also Read Article Continues below

Carrie Bradshaw also attempts to mediate the conflict between Miranda and Charlotte, who is enraged by her friend's unplanned pregnancy. More significantly, when Miranda changes her mind and decides to carry the baby to term, Carrie continues to offer her unconditional support.

Edited by Sabika