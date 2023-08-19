And Just Like That season 2 episode 11 release date, time, where to watch, and more

And Just Like That season 2 episode 11 is set to premiere on August 24, 2023, at 12 am PT in the US. The episode will be available exclusively on the Max streaming platform.

Following in the footsteps of Sex and the City, And Just Like That offers a deep dive into the evolving lives of our beloved trio: Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte. Now in their 50s, the series showcases their journeys through midlife challenges, friendships, and romantic entanglements.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for And Just Like That Season 2 Episode 11.

And Just Like That season 2 episode 11 release time

Anticipation runs high for the newest episode of And Just Like That. For fans across the globe, the timings of its release will vary based on their geographical location.

Viewers can catch And Just Like That season 2 episode 11 at the following times:

Pacific Time (PT): 12 am, Thursday, August 24

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3 am, Thursday, August 24

Central Time (CT): 2 am, Thursday, August 24

Korea Standard Time (KST): 4 pm, Friday, August 25

India Standard Time (IST): 12:30 pm, Friday, August 25

Japan Standard Time (JST): 4 pm, Friday, August 25

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10 am, Thursday, August 24

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9 am, Thursday, August 24

New York, USA: 3 am, Thursday, August 24

Washington DC, USA: 3 am, Thursday, August 24

Australian Eastern Time (AET): 5 pm, Friday, August 25

And Just Like That season 2 episode 11 streaming details:

Max remains the exclusive platform to stream this iconic series. If you want to dive into the latest episode, ensure you're subscribed to Max.

For those not subscribed yet, Max offers various subscription plans tailored to different viewing preferences:

For viewers who don't mind occasional ads, the budget-friendly ad-supported plan is available at $9.99 monthly or a yearly fee of $99.99.

If you prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, consider the intermediate ad-free plan, priced at $15.99 per month, or you can opt for an annual subscription at $149.99.

There's the premium ultimate plan for the ultimate fans who desire additional perks and an ad-free environment. It's available at $19.99 monthly or a more economical annual fee of $199.99, especially for those committed to year-round entertainment.

A brief recap of And Just Like That season 2 episode 10

The 10th episode brought with it a wave of nostalgia, especially with the rekindling of old flames between Carrie and Aidan. While their reunion delighted many, Seema struggled to come to terms with their renewed closeness, causing a rift in the group's dynamics.

Miranda and Charlotte's professional challenges gave viewers a more grounded portrayal of midlife career transitions. To add to the surprises, Antony's budding feelings for Giuseppe brought about a phase of self-reflection.

What to expect in And Just Like That season 2 episode 11

As we approach the new episode, there's a palpable excitement in the air. Carrie, grappling with significant life decisions, considers selling her iconic apartment. Guided by Seema, she ventures out to explore new potential homes.

An endearing highlight of the episode is the deepening bond between Charlotte and Miranda's children, suggesting possible future alliances. However, drama is never far behind in Carrie's life, as evidenced by an intriguing invitation from Aidan's ex-wife.

With such a mix of emotional highs and lows, the episode promises to be a roller-coaster, reflecting the essence of the series and its complex, relatable characters.