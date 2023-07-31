Who is Carrie Bradshaw? Everything to know about the "Carrie Bradshaw Curls" bubble perm hair trend

The Carrie Bradshaw bubble perm has recently made a comeback. The ‘80s classic hairstyle has been trending since the release of the S*x and the City reboot, And Just Like That, with Sarah Jessica Parker reprising her role as the evergreen Carrie Bradshaw.

For those wondering who Carrie Bradshaw is and why her bubble is a viral sensation, she is a fictional character from HBO’s franchise S*x and the City. She is the show's protagonist and narrator, who is famous for her sense of style and large closet. Carrie is a writer by profession, and throughout her journey on the show, she has said many dialogs that resonates with people even today. To give an example of one of her famous dialogs that has impresses upon viewers, she says:

"The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well, that's just fabulous."

Even naturally straight-haired celebrities like Katie Holmes, EmRata, and Bella Hadid couldn’t resist pulling off this nostalgic hairdo. As per Google Trends, the worldwide search for bubble perm went up by over 350 per cent in the last few months. Moreover, garnering over two billion views on TikTok, the #perm is taking the virtual world by storm.

"Carrie Bradshaw Curls" are making a comeback following the return of the character in And Just Like That

The bubble perm is in trend owing to how easy to achieve and amazing they are. It is a great way for people with straight or fine hair to switch up their looks. The bold and bouncy hairdo involves making the hair look volumized from the tips to the roots.

According to sources, celebrity hairstylist Larry King shared his views on getting the Carrie Bradshaw bubble perm. He believes that the ‘80s and ‘90s perm is living a revival moment because people are excited about embracing their natural texture, and hairdressers are using this trend as an inspiration for styling.

Larry advises people who are naturally blessed with bouncy curls to start with a good haircut. He says getting a haircut is the cue to jumping off the point to start experimenting with one’s hairdryer's diffuser. In addition, he compares curls to one’s favorite silk shirt, meaning they must be washed carefully with sulphate-free shampoos, conditioned, and combed gently to not disturb the natural curl pattern.

The celebrity hairstylist says that when styling curly hair, avoid using rubbing motions when drying the hair. Instead, just dab it and tilt your head upside down, allowing natural curls to form. You can also use Dyson’s Supersonic Diffuser attachment to dry your hair.

As for those who aspire to get the Carrie Bradshaw perm but don’t have curly hair, they can use a curling wand with the smallest barrel because using a large rod would result in loose, beachy waves. Hence, the thinner the rod, the tighter the curls.

Moreover, people with straight or thin hair should opt for gentle curling products instead of setting their curling iron on high heat settings to avoid making the curls look stiff. One can also make use of different barrel sizes like wands or tongs to create root lifts, ensuring the curls appear from the root to the ends.

Right from her clothes to her hairstyle, everything about Carrie Bradshaw was an instant hit with the audience. And years later, the iconic fictional character's hairstyle is in trend once again.