“He knows every little detail” – Dana White openly shares insights into his friendship with Jared Leto

Dana White and Jared Leto seem to have formed a very close friendship, and the UFC president was gushing over his admiration for the actor.

Dana White is the UFC President and a very well-connected man. Being such an important man, he has contacts with some of the most influential and famous people on the planet, such as Donald Trump and various other celebrities. In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, White spoke about his relationship with actor and musician Jared Leto:

"Like Jared Leto, if you would have told me six years ago that me and Jared Leto would be good friends, I'd have been like, you're crazy, there's not anything that Jared Leto and I can could possibly have in common. Jared Leto is the coolest moth*****ker ever....He watches f***ing everything, he knows every little detail, hits me up all the time about this and that."

Take a look at a clip from the podcast:

Dana White and Jared Leto were once spotted sitting ringside with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and UFC fans could not help but wonder what the three could possibly have in common. As it turns out, Leto is a huge UFC fan and even rushes back to his room early from his gigs so he does not miss out on fights.

Dana White gives his views on Dillon Danis following his boxing sting with Logan Paul

For the months leading up to his fight against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis was all over the news and social media. He trash-talked, said many controversial things, and even called out UFC fighters. In the same podcast with Full Send, Dana White spoke about his thoughts on Danis and revealed that he has no problems with the Jiu-Jitsu expert, contrary to what people think:

"I have no beef with the kid at all, I've probably said two words to him in my whole life-but every time he's around, s**** going down. We can't have that stuff going on here... A lot of people will see when guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen they're like, 'oh they must love this!' no, we don't love it. We don't need that s*** to sell fights."

Take a look at a clip from the podcast:

Dana White stated that when Dillon Danis causes problems during events, the Athletic Commission comes after the UFC and starts fining athletes, which is not an ideal situation for any of the parties involved.