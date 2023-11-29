“Total unprofessional clown show” - Dana White reveals reasons behind hesitation to sign Dillon Danis to the UFC

Dana White isn't too keen on signing Dillon Danis to the UFC.

Danis, UFC superstar Conor McGregor's former jiu-jitsu coach, has been campaigning to get into the UFC since his disappointing showing against Logan Paul earlier this year.

The former Bellator fighter often causes scuffles during pre-fight media obligations, notably throwing a microphone at Logan Paul at their pre-fight presser before the Misfits card in October. He has also engaged in outside-the-ring skirmishes with the likes of KSI, Anthony Taylor, Nate Diaz, and many more.

When Dana White recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast, the UFC CEO outlined the consequences of such instances, and highlighted how the UFC doesn't need such things to sell fights. White said:

"Every time he's [Dillon Danis] around, s**t's going down, you know what I mean? We can't have that stuff going on here and we can't. A lot of people will see like when guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen they're like, 'Oh, they must love this or whatever.' No, no, we don't love it. We don't need that s**t to sell fights."

White added:

"Basically what happens is, the Athletic Commission goes crazy. People start getting fined and they come after us. It's our job to keep that s**t under control. That's why when you see these other events with these guys, and everything breaks out like that. It's a f******; those guys. Total unprofessional clown show."

Which Bellator fighters have Dana White signed to the UFC?

Although the interest in Dillon Danis isn't strong presently, Dana White has signed quite a few Bellator MMA fighters in the past.

Jorge Masvidal fought at the inaugural Bellator MMA event and went 2-1 before leaving the promotion. 'Gamebred' went on to win the BMF title and contested the UFC welterweight championship twice.

Eddie Alvarez also fought in Bellator's first-ever event and went on to become a two-time lightweight champion with the promotion. 'The Underground King' left Bellator to debut in the UFC against Donald Cerrone after cementing himself as the champion for the second time in his rematch with Michael Chandler. Alvarez took the UFC 155-pound strap off Rafael dos Anjos but lost it to Conor McGregor in his next bout.

Michael Chandler, a three-time Bellator lightweight champion, signed with the UFC in 2020 and made his octagon debut in 2021, defeating Dan Hooker via first-round TKO. He has since emerged as one of the most exciting fighters on the roster and is expected to take on Conor McGregor next.

Former Bellator welterweight title challenger Michael 'Venom' Page is also seemingly on the cusp of joining the world's premier MMA promotion.

