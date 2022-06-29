Jorge Masvidal says Gilbert Burns is "definitely a fight that interests" him; advises 'Durinho' to not sign a no-takedown contract

Jorge Masvidal has his eyes on a former UFC welterweight title challenger as his potential next opponent.

In a recent interview with The Fighter vs The Writer for MMA Fighting, Gilbert Burns wanting a fight with Jorge Masvidal was brought up.

This desire was communicated, along with the fact that 'Durinho' said he would sign a contract to have no takedowns transpire in their possible clash.

Burns is back at the gym, seemingly chomping at the bit to get his next assignment.

In response, Masvidal said:

"No, no, no. I don't want Gilbert (Burns) to sign no contract that says no takedowns. Do your game, my brother. Do what's gotten you here, I know he's a world champion in BJJ. I'm trying to work on my grappling to always get it better. Do everything that God has allowed you to do and blessed you to do. Definitely a fight that interests me."

"Before the Conor (McGregor) fight came up, that's the one that called me out. And I was like man, this is a guy that comes to fight. The whole world doesn't know him but they will because man, he comes to fight. He's gonna try to choke you out, knock you out, he just has a good style. I like to fight."

"Once some of these legal issues that I got going on kind of, you know, then I'm setting a date. That's another reason why we're not setting dates right now. Because I just got to figure out some things then we'll lock it in, you know."

Jorge Masvidal's quest for a sophomore 2022 fight

In his response to Burns, Jorge Masvidal mentioned that he hopes to be able to compete at least once more in 2022, preferably towards the tail end of the calendar year.

That would mark his second octagon foray of 2022, with the other being his unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272 in March.

'Gamebred' has not competed since, as an alleged outside-the-cage attack on Colby Covington transpired in the fall-out from their pay-per-view main event.

This conflict led to the aforementioned legal issues Masvidal touched on in his earlier quote.

