"It was a battle, it was a war" - Colby Covington gives insight on his best ever fight inside the Octagon

Colby Covington just revealed the one MMA fight that happens to be his all-time favorite.

In the latest edition of MMA Pro's Pick, 'Chaos' picked out his best fight in history. He stated that his original battle with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman stands out the most for him in that regard. Covington said:

"Colby Covington versus Kamaru Usman, December 14. 2019. You know, it was a battle, it was a war! We left all out there."

Watch Covington and other fighters discuss their all-time favorite fights in the video below:

Kamaru Usman scored a TKO win over Covington when the duo first clashed at UFC 245 in December 2019. The pair collided for a second time at UFC 268 last November. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' edged Covington then in another gruelling battle to retain the 170-pound title.

In the aftermath of their rematch, Usman and Covington shook hands. They shared a brief moment in what appeared that the two fighters could finally bury the hatchet after delivering two classics. Covington later argued that he deserved the win and expressed interest in a third title showdown with the champion.

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Colby Covington again

Khamzat Chimaev has been seeking a fight with Colby Covington ever since breaking into the welterweight top five with his most recent win over Gilbert Burns in April.

Taking to his social media, 'Borz' has now followed up with another callout of 'Choas' in a potential matchup. This could also determine the future 170-pound title challenger. Here's what Chimaev wrote:

"Where are you? @ColbyCovMMA"

UFC president Dana White has also shown interest in putting together a potential title eliminator between Khamzat Chimaev and Covington. However, 'Chaos' seems more intrigued about a showdown with former ATT teammate Dustin Poirier.

As of right now, Covington’s current fighting future in the UFC remains uncertain. This is due to his ongoing legal battle with Jorge Masvidal over an alleged street brawl which took place outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida.

Covington filed charges and claimed that he sustained a chipped tooth, an abrasion on his wrist, and damages worth $15,000 to his watch. 'Choas' is yet to make a public appearance to speak about his future plans.

