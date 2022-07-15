Michael Chandler's answer on Twitter to fan who asked him for $1000 to help her mom

Michael Chandler offered up an unexpected response to a fan reaching out for help on social media.

'Iron' Mike took part in a thirty-minute, 'ask-me-anything' session on his personal Twitter, during which a fan responded:

"u think you can send me 1k to help my mom"

poki! ✩ @pokipod @MikeChandlerMMA u think you can send me 1k to help my mom @MikeChandlerMMA u think you can send me 1k to help my mom

Chandler responded to this tweet by saying:

"I can't . you'll find a way"

While Michael Chandler could not assist by sending money, he did provide a response that they will likely not be forgetting anytime soon. Pehaps the fan thought the former multi-time Bellator lightweight world champion had more money to spare after his latest post-fight bonus.

Michael Chandler on greatest UFC fighter ever

During the AMA on Michael Chandler's Twitter, someone inquired about a popular topic in MMA.

@lourenzoooooon on Twitter said:

"who's the greatest UFC fighter ever"

'Iron' was succinct when he responded, pick the legendary two-division champion, Georges St-Pierre.

GSP is a name frequently brought up in the GOAT conversation, so it is an understandable pick.

St-Pierre is regarded by many as the most prolific UFC welterweight champion ever. The French-Canadian also cemented himself as the UFC middleweight world champion at UFC 217 with a rear-naked choke victory over Michael Bisping.That contest was GSP's last bout, as of this writing.

The last time 'Iron' Mike got into the cage, he bested Tony Ferguson in spectacular highlight-reel fashion. The viral front kick knockout occurred in the second stanza of their UFC 274 bout in May. As a result of the KO, Chandler accrued his aforementioned performance of the night bonus.

The future seems bright for the No.5-ranked lightweight, as this KO of the Year contender snapped a two-fight losing skid for him. Although his defeats, which transpired against Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, were certainly career setbacks for the former Bellator champion, both of them were contenders for Fight of the Year, making the lightweight a hot commodity for the UFC moving forward.

Chandler can perhaps look forward to possible bouts with names like Conor McGregor (who has indicated mutual interest in a future fight) and other upper echelon lightweights in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far