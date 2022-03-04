"All he does is rock climb and watch UFC" - Dana White reveals Jared Leto is "the biggest UFC fan"

In a recent interview, Dana White opened up about his friendship with Jared Leto. He revealed that the actor/musician is a huge fan of the UFC and has a strong grasp of the ins and outs of MMA.

The Academy Award winner has been spotted at numerous UFC events. Despite a handful of fans believing him to just be promoting new projects, he is actually engrossed in the sport.

During a sit-down with Robbie Fox, Dana White shared his thoughts on Leto:

"Let me tell you what, Jared Leto is the biggest UFC fan. This dude knows all the ins and outs of the sport, he knows guys that are coming up. All he does is rock climb and watch UFC, [that's] all he does."

The president of the UFC continued:

"He's actually a really cool dude. He and I have actually become pretty close... Not even f****** close [is he weird]. You would expect that. I get it, I totally get it that you would think that, Jared Leto is the furthest thing from a f****** weirdo. He's a normal, cool f****** dude that loves the UFC and loves rock climbing."

Check out everything Dana White had to say about the actor and more below:

Jared Leto's history with the UFC

The 50-year-old's love for the sport is beyond most of our expectations. As previously mentioned, Leto has been spotted in attendance at multiple MMA events. He was even spotted in deep conversation with Khabib Nurmagomedov during a previous UFC Fight Night.

The lead singer of 30 Seconds to Mars was nothing but complimentary towards fighters who put their lives on the line inside the octagon. After attending UFC 269 late last year, he labeled the athletes "hardworking maniacs" and enjoyed being at the show.

Leto was surely not disappointed during the event. He and fans across the world got to witness Charles Oliveira defend his title against Dustin Poirier and Amanda Nunes losing in shocking fashion to Julianna Pena among a handful of other standout performances.

