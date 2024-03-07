7 Best hair-grooming products for men in 2024

Hair grooming products are a necessary add-on for every man who wants to look and feel his best. The best hair-grooming products, formulated specifically for men, can help them achieve healthy hair because they are made with the user's unique needs in mind.

Some men vouch for several different hair grooming products to address various requirements. Right from the basics, there are hair-grooming products for men catering to their specific needs, like hair thinning and razor bumps, to name a few.

For instance, if one has an ingrown hair issue, they might look for a beard wash, conditioner, or hair pomade that addresses this particular concern. Or, if the user's hair is on the verge of thinning, they might find a line of hair-grooming products that include shampoo, conditioner, and chewies to support their growth.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

The best 7 hair-grooming products for men worth trying in 2024

Given the accessibility of male hair grooming products, there is a wide range of options available to accommodate various hair types and styles. From pomades and waxes to gels and clays, these products offer versatility and hold for various looks, whether it's a slicked-back style, a textured quiff, or a messy, tousled finish. Here is a list of 2024's 7 best hair-grooming products for men, ideal for all hair types:

Sheamoisture Strengthen and Restore Shampoo

Keeps Thickening Conditioner

Ritual Essential for Men Multivitamin

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

Keeps Thickening Pomade

Men’s Fiber Cream by American Crew

Viking Revolution Sandalwood Beard Wash & Conditioner Set

1) Sheamoisture Strengthen and Restore Shampoo

A shampoo that goes beyond mere cleansing, the Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo is an apt choice for most haircare enthusiasts.

Thanks to its active ingredients of black castor oil, shea butter, and peppermint oil, this grooming product for men strengthens and revitalizes the user's hair while improving its health and appearance. Regular use also promotes growth and reduces hair fall.

Price: $10.99 (Amazon)

2) Keeps Thickening Conditioner

Perfect for enhancing hair thickness and fullness, the Keeps Thickening Conditioner is worth considering. Formulated with active ingredients like biotin, caffeine, and saw palmetto, this conditioner is known for its support of hair health and thickness.

Also, the added benefits of keratin and other essential vitamins and minerals work in harmony to fortify each strand, while providing added nourishment.

Price: $24 (Official website)

Read more: 7 Best beard growth products of all time

3) Ritual Essential for Men Multivitamin

A comprehensive and effective multivitamin chewie from Ritual, this is specially crafted for men. Catering specifically to the user's nutritional needs, this hair supplement, along with its active ingredients like multiple vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 DHA, bridges the gap between their dietary intake and the required nutrients.

Price: $33 (Official website)

4) The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density is a promising solution to improve hair health and density. Thanks to its active ingredients of caffeine, biotin, and Larix Europaea wood extract, this lightweight peptide serum supports scalp health for thicker, fuller-looking hair.

Further, this specialized serum addresses both hair and scalp issues, by forming healthier, thicker-looking hair.

Price: $22.80 (Official website)

5) Keeps Thickening Pomade

Claiming to be the perfect styling solution, Keeps Thickening Pomade ensures thicker and fuller hair. Sealed with the key components of biotin, caffeine, and green tea, this hair pomade is an easy-to-apply product, making hair look voluminous. The pomade is crafted to give a decent hold, especially for men with fine or thinning hair.

Price: $27 (Official website)

Read more: 11 Best skincare products for men in 2024

6) Men’s Fiber Cream by American Crew

A rich, moisturizing gel formula that provides definition and a natural-looking shine, American Crew Fiber Cream for men gives hair the textured, flexible hold of a gel when used.

Regular use of this hair grooming cream promises a natural-looking finish to the hair strands, thanks to its key ingredients of water, beeswax, and glycerin. Also, it is easy to apply and maintain hair without making it look stiff.

Price: $14.99 (Amazon)

7) Viking Revolution Sandalwood Beard Wash & Conditioner Set

This beard wash and conditioner set from Viking Revolution is available at an affordable price to grow and maintain a healthy beard while ensuring that the skin beneath the beard is in a healthy state.

Infused with the alluring smell of sandalwood (a popular masculine aroma), this combo of beard wash comprises natural ingredients like jojoba oil and argan oil, which help the beard grow thick and look well-nourished.

Price: $21.49 (Amazon)

Read more: 10 Best hair color products for dreadlocks that are safe to use

Interested readers can purchase these hair-grooming products for men in 2024, with a few clicks on the products' in-house or e-commerce sites like Amazon.

Have we missed out on a few of your favorites? Please let us know more in the comments below!