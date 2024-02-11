7 Best beard growth products of all time

For many beard lovers, the implementation of basic beard growth products assists in achieving a full mane. To achieve the best beard growth conditions, prioritizing the overall health of the user's skin, along with the well-being of the hair follicles is a must. This is to ensure the skin provides a supportive environment for healthy and full beard growth.

Right from beard growth supplements, butter, oils, serums, balms, and gummies, the user has to zero in on the best beard growth products that work best for their beard type.

Also, the users have to take note of the ingredients that play nicely with their skin.

The 7 top-rated beard growth products to enhance a man's grooming routine

The best beard growth products are aimed at promoting healthy, fast-growing beards. They come in many varieties, sealed with active and organic ingredients. From the beard growth oil, balm, capsule, or gummies, a bit of trial and error leads to the perfect one, suitable for most beard lovers. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the best beard growth products of all time that are loaded with natural, organic ingredients.

Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil

Arlo’s Pro-Growth Beard Oil

Wild Willies Beard Boost Serum

Stubble + Stache Beard & Face Oil

Hollis Nutrition Alpha Beard Growth Vitamins

Delta Genesis Beard Bolt XL Balm

NutraChamps Biotin Hair, Skin, And Nails Gummies

1) Honest Amish Classic Beard Oil

A healthy-looking beard begins with the optimal conditions for hair growth. This Classic Beard Oil from Honest Amish, backed with positive user reviews, is packed with organic ingredients like pumpkin seed oil, golden jojoba, and cedarwood oil. The regular application promotes healthy skin and facial hair.

Price: $13.87 (Amazon)

2) Arlo Pro-Growth Beard Oil

Pro-Growth Beard Oil from Arlo, acknowledged as one of the best beard growth oils, is gentle on the user's skin and beard. Thanks to its natural, non-greasy elements, regular use of this bread oil promotes beard growth and rejuvenates skin. Further, this formaldehyde-free, skin-soothing, and cooling bread oil is an effective go-to bread growth product for men.

Price: $6.50 (Amazon)

3) Wild Willies Beard Boost Serum

Like caffeine, which gives the user's body an energy boost, this beard boost serum also heightens the growth of hair follicles. Infused with biotin and caffeine, this unscented beard boost serum from Wild Willies delivers a soft, luxurious feel while promoting beard growth from within.

Price: $9.86 (Amazon)

4) Stubble + Stache Beard & Face Oil

Stubble + Stache’s Beard and Face Oil is yet another effective beard growth product ruling the beauty domain.

Self-proclaimed as the superfood for skin and beard, this oil from Stubble+Statche consists of over 15 active botanicals and aromatic oils of juniper, rose geranium, lavender, eucalyptus, and citrus. Bottled in an attractive-looking canister, this soothing beard oil moisturizes the user's skin, combats beard dandruff, and promotes growth.

Price: $28 (Amazon)

5) Hollis Nutrition Alpha Beard Growth Vitamins

Hollis Nutrition Alpha Beard Growth Vitamins (image via- Amazon)

This beard growth product comes in pill form and is yet another stimulating beard growth product. Packed with active ingredients like biotin, ginseng, Vitamin E, and aloe vera, Hollis Nutrition’s Alpha Beard Growth Vitamins help stimulate beard growth from the inside when taken two capsules per day for 30 days.

Price: $20.95 (Amazon)

6) Delta Genesis Beard Bolt XL Balm

Delta Genesis Beard Bolt XL Balm (image via- Beard Growl XL)

Like Wild Willies’ serum, caffeine-infused Delta Genesis Beard Bolt XL balm gives the user's face and hair follicles a refreshing jolt. This beard balm's essential oils, like avocado, hempseed, pumpkinseed, and jojoba, help stimulate beard growth.

Price: $34.99 (Amazon)

7) NutraChamps Biotin Hair, Skin, And Nails Gummies

Gummies are the unsung heroes in the world of beard growth products. These NutraChamps' strawberry-flavored gummies are gelatin- and animal-cruelty-free and loaded with 10,000 micrograms of biotin. For the desired results, the user has to incorporate two gummy serving packs. This will strengthen and thicken facial hair and aid skin and nail health.

Price: $16.99 (Amazon)

Cultivating and maintaining ample facial plumage, these seven best beard growth products are all-time favorites for most beard lovers. These can be obtained from e-commerce sites like Amazon, or right from their official websites.