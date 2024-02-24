Explore the Benefits of Biotin Rich Foods for Healthy Skin, Hair, and Nails

Biotin or vitamin B7 usually remains unnoticed in the world of vitamins and minerals. It is super vital for our skin, hair, and nails. Plus, it has got our nervous system's back and gives our immune system a lift.

So, how do we make sure we have got enough of this vitamin? Let's break down what biotin is and why we need it.

What is Biotin?

The digestive system naturally generates biotin in our body (Image via Vecteezy)

Biotin is a type of B vitamin that mixes well in water. Since our bodies do not save this vitamin for later, we need to get this vitamin through what we eat or by taking vitamin pills. It is good for turning our food into energy and keeping our hair, skin, and nails looking good.

Our digestive system makes a little bit of this vitamin too, but we do not know how much of that our body can really use. This is why having these vitamin-rich foods or taking a vitamin pill is a smart move to make sure we are getting enough.

Signs you might not have enough of this vitamin

Skin rash can be the cause of vitamin deficiency in our body (Image via Vecteezy)

Running low on this vitamin is not an usual thing. But some people, like expecting mothers, those who party hard with alcohol, or people with a specific enzyme issue, might not get enough. If you are low, you might see skin rashes, lose hair more than usual, or even have neurological hiccups like seizures.

What are the foods rich in biotin?

Vitamin-rich food that you can include in your daily diet (Image via Freepik)

Below is a list of foods full of this vitamin:

1) Cooked Beef Liver

A powerhouse of biotin, a 3-ounce serving provides about 31 micrograms (mcg).

2) Other Organ Meats

Kidney and other organs are also beneficial.

3) Meats

Pork chops and cooked hamburger patties offer a good source of this vitamin.

4) Eggs

A fully cooked egg can dish out up to 10 mcg of this vitamin. Remember, you gotta cook the eggs right to make sure your body can take in the biotin.

5) Yeast

Brewer’s yeast and Nutritional yeast - both have this vitamin, but the amount might change depending on the brand.

6) Nuts and Seeds

All provide biotin in varying amounts. For instance, a quarter-cup of roasted almonds contains about 1.5 mcg of this vitamin, and the same amount of roasted sunflower seeds offers 2.6 mcg.

7) Seafood

Salmon: Cook up a 3-ounce piece and you get about 5 mg of this vitamin

8) Dairy

Cheese, Milk, and Yogurt: They get this vitamin in different amounts. Like, a slice of cheddar cheese has about 0.4 mcg.

9) Fruits and Veggies

Avocado: Mash or slice up 100 grams and score between 3.2 to 10 mcg of this vitamin.

Sweet Potatoes: A half-cup of cooked serving holds approximately 2.4 mcg.

Broccoli: Fresh broccoli offers about 0.4 mcg per half-cup.

How much vitamin do we really need?

Understanding the right dose of vitamins for your body (Image via Vecteezy)

We are supposed to get at least 30 mg of this vitamin each day as adults, and this bumps up a bit to 35 mg when a lady is breastfeeding. Looking at the average Western meal, we are already getting somewhere between 35 and 70 mg—so, it looks like we are all good at what we eat.

For those who cannot get enough of this vitamin from their food, there are supplements out there. But hold your horses! Talk to a doctor first before taking any new supplements. This is extra important for expectant mothers, anyone breastfeeding, or people on any medication.

Biotin might not always get the hype, but it is super key to keeping us healthy, giving us energy, and making our hair pop. Just by eating different foods full of this vitamin, like meats, dairy, nuts, and veggies, we have got what it takes to hit our daily goals. This makes sure our bodies run smoothly.

So, when you are enjoying those tasty foods, just know, this vitamin is a big deal for your vibes.