One of the commandments after a hair color is choosing the right products to keep the colors fresh, like picking the best shampoos for newly dyed hair. Freshly colored hair needs some extra TLC to keep its hues silky, shiny, and vibrant for a long time. This is where color-protective shampoos come in.

While some regular shampoos can wash away pigments and accelerate color fade, the best shampoos for newly dyed hair can protect the color. It keeps those vivid, metallic, pastel locks beautiful, vibrant, and long-lasting. These shampoos are heavy on conditioning agents to address any damage from the treatment.

Color-protecting shampoos are plenty enough, but those with low-sulfate formulas are always the best shampoos for newly dyed hair, as sulfate is notorious for fading color.

8 Best shampoos for newly dyed hair

Cleanse the hair without any harsh chemicals with these best shampoos for newly dyed hair.

Sachajuan Color Protect

Living Proof Restore

Shu Uemura Color Lustre

Pureology Strength Cure

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Color

L’Oreal Paris EverPure Moisture

Kerastase Resistance Strengthening

Fekkai Technician Color

1. Sachajuan Color Protect Shampoo

A shampoo specifically designed to protect the vibrant hues of freshly colored tresses, Sachajuan’s color protect is one of the best shampoos for newly dyed hair. Its unique Ocean Silk technology paired with a gentle, low-acidity formula preserves the pigments to prevent color fade.

In addition, it has mineral-rich algae to nourish and strengthen the hair, keeping it not only vibrant, but also smooth and bouncy.

Price: $33 (Sachajuan)

2. Living Proof Restore Shampoo

Restore chemically-treated hair without stripping its vibrant hues with this sulfate-free shampoo. Instead of sulfate, the formula takes its gentle but effective cleansing power from the amino cleansing complex. Together with a glutamic acid-based emollient and marine algae, this hair-restoring shampoo preserves the hair color while strengthening the hair roots and strands to reduce breakage.

Price: $17 (Living Proof)

3. Shu Uemura Color Lustre Shampoo

The sulfate-free and paraben-free formula ensures that washing freshly dyed hair with this shampoo prevents color from fading fast. All the while, it gives chemically damaged hair the luxurious treatment it craves with fatty acid-rich musk rose oil and antioxidant-rich goji berries. This oil and extract nourish and strengthens locks from roots to tips, so the colored hair keeps looking fresh and vibrant.

Price: $55 (Shu Uemura Art of Hair)

4. Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo

Giving chemically-treated hair the fortifying support it needs, this product is one of the best shampoos for newly dyed hair. It does two things—cures and strengthens damaged strands from the hair dyes with plant-based protein Keravis, Astaxanthin, and a gentle, sulfate-free formula that doesn’t strip pigments.

Price: $37 (Pureology)

5. TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Color Shampoo

Hair care seekers in need of the best shampoos for newly dyed hair at an affordable drugstore price tag can pick this shampoo as their vanity staple. Specifically made with a sulfate-free, anti-fade technology, it preserves the luminous, vibrant hues of colored hair and keeps them glossy for months.

The same color lock formula also packs plenty of conditioning support to smooth frizzy hair from roots to tips, all while adding shine to colored hair.

Price: $7.99 (Amazon)

6. L’Oreal Paris EverPure Moisture Shampoo

This shampoo’s sulfate-free formula prevents color fading in newly dyed hair. Meanwhile, its rosemary botanicals give color-treated hair the other thing it craves—moisture.

With a deeply moisturizing formula and no harsh surfactants, this shampoo keeps color pure and luminous for longer periods. It’s perfect for freshly dyed hair that experiences slight dryness and brittleness after the coloring session.

Price: $9.99 (L’Oreal Paris)

7. Kerastase Resistance Bain Extentioniste Shampoo

Coloring the hair can damage the strands and scalp, but with three key ingredients, this Kerastase Strengthening Shampoo can restore vibrant, bouncy locks. It has Creatine R that reinforces the hair fiber’s internal structure, ceramides that moisturize and plump the strands, and taurine that stimulates the scalp so the hair grows and looks healthy.

Price: $42 (Kerastase)

8. Fekkai Technician Color Shampoo

The shampoo formula packs essential plant extracts to give freshly colored hair salon-level treatment, which makes it one of the best shampoos for newly dyed hair. It has rosemary water and sunflower, rice, and rice bran extracts that hydrate, nourish, and strengthen the hair. And with a sulfate-free formula, it won’t strip locks with its vibrant hues.

Price: $25 (Fekkai)

Get these best shampoos for newly dyed hair at the mentioned price tags on the official websites of the brands or online stores like Sephora and Amazon.

However, before picking any shampoo for newly dyed hair and washing the freshly treated locks, one must wait at least 48 hours after the color service. Giving the newly colored hair a rinse too soon can cause the pigment to fade quickly.

Read more: What is a color-depositing conditioner?