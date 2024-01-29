Shampoo and conditioner for color-treated hair: 7 Best products for silky, healthy tresses

Shampoo and conditioner for color-treated hair is a mega holy grail for reversing signs of damage, manifesting in dry, frizzy, and dull hair after color treatments.

Damage happens when the hair has undergone oxidation, whether from getting an all-over hair color, highlights, or a quick gray coverage. That includes loss of hair strength and reduced thickness, among other issues. Hair care products meticulously formulated to treat over-processed hair from chemicals without fading hair color make way for silky, healthy tresses.

Pick a shampoo and conditioner for color-treated hair with these in mind:

Sulfate-free

Gentle and moisturizing

Color-safe ingredients

Moroccanoil Hydration, and other best products for color-treated hair

Achieve hair goals by giving color-treated hair the after-care they crave.

Below, we’ve curated the best hair and shampoo duos that can reverse hair damage from chemicals and styling while keeping hair color fresh and vibrant.

1. Olaplex Bond Maintenance

With an exclusive active ingredient, the No.4 shampoo and No.5 conditioner by Olaplex repair damaged strands at a cellular level. They overhaul dry and straw-like hair by treating split ends and frizz whole camellia oil component hydrates fractured hair bonds.

Together, Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner for color-treated hair promises strong, silky tresses that are less prone to breakage.

Shampoo: $30 (Olaplex)

Conditioner: $15 (Olaplex)

2. Moroccanoil Hydration

What color-treated hair needs are hair care products that hydrate parched strands. Combining argan oil, red algae, and vitamins A and E deeply hydrates and conditions over-treated hair.

The paraben-free and sulfate-free shampoo formula ensures gentle, daily-use products that maintain ideal scalp moisture balance, leaving hair smoother and more manageable.

Shampoo and conditioner bundle: $52 (Amazon)

3. K18 Damage Shield

Containing K18’s patented peptide that mimics hair’s structure, the duo reverses damage at the innermost layers of the hair fiber, restoring hair strength and elasticity.

Color-safe, pH-optimized shampoo formula cleanses hair gently to remove oil and dirt without over-drying. Meanwhile, nourishing, weightless conditioner detangles, softens, and shields over-treated hair from further daily damage.

Shampoo: $36 (K18 Hair)

Conditioner: $36 (K18 Hair)

4. Living Proof Restore

Restore Hair and Shampoo for color-treated hair by Living Proof smooths hair damage, leaving it visibly healthier. The fortifying shampoo has a luxe lather, cleansing hair without drying the strands, while the conditioner brings back life to chemically-treated by detangling, strengthening, and reducing damage-infused flyaways and split ends.

Shampoo and conditioner bundle: $68 (Amazon)

5. Moist Diane Miracle You

Consider Miracle You shampoo and conditioner for color-treated hair by Moist Diane for anybody desiring a Japanese shampoo and conditioner for color-treated hair. Deeply restorative formula from organic ghee oil fortifies chemical-induced damage and repairs split ends, so the hair looks less dry, coarse, and frizzy.

Additional plant-derived ingredients coat damaged strands to transform dry, unruly hair into shiny, manageable, and healthy hair.

Shampoo: $14 (Moist Diane)

Conditioner: $14 (Moist Diane)

6. Sachajuan Color Protect

Containing Sachajuan’s Ocean Silk Technology with reduced cleansing agents, the shampoo refreshes hair without stripping color. Meanwhile, the conditioner has micro-emulsion technology to condition and detangle hair, so it looks strong and supple with visible bounce and shine.

Additional UV protection from the conditioner prevents further damage to color-treated hair.

Shampoo: $33 (Sachajuan)

Conditioner: $36 (Sachajuan)

7. L’Oréal EverPure Silver Care

The EverPure Silver Care shampoo and conditioner for color-treated hair duo’s salon-quality formula gently cleanses without stripping and moisturizing dry, chemically-treated hair. Containing peptides, they improve hair texture and provide preventative care to combat daily damage.

Sulfate-free formula is designed for gray and silver hair so it looks and feels nourished, strong, and voluminous.

Shampoo: $9.99 (L’Oreal Paris)

Conditioner: $9.99 (L’Oreal Paris)

These can be purchased from the brand’s in-house page or e-commerce stores like Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and Amazon. So, go ahead, and pick the right product for your hair care regimen.

With the right shampoo and conditioner for color-treated hair, achieving hair goals of vibrant, voluminous, and healthy tresses is not an impossible feat.

