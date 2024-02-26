What is a color-depositing conditioner? Products to try for vibrant tresses

For hair that needs a color boost, try color-depositing conditioners. Designed for color-treated hair, this specialized hair conditioning formula could be the answer to what individuals who recently dyed their hair are facing—hair color that starts fading a few weeks after that salon appointment.

Nothing is more frustrating than a once-vibrant hair color starting to appear lackluster and brass setting in. But haircare brands offer a hue-refreshing solution—color-depositing conditioners. A must-have for color haircare routines, they have an all-in-one formula that hydrates and color-tones the hair, keeping colored tresses fresh, vibrant, and perfectly camera-ready.

What is a color-depositing conditioner?

A color-depositing conditioner works the same as any other hair conditioner but has additional toning benefits. These products contain color pigments that tone, brighten, or enhance the hair’s current hue. All while softening and hydrating the strands.

Color-depositing conditioners come in a variety of shades, from toning hues to cool down brassiness to rich, bolder shades to give hair a vibrant wash of color. They are also a great choice to try out different hair tones without committing to a permanent hair dye.

Switch one for usual hair conditioners a couple of times a week or use one whenever hair color needs extra help.

Best color-depositing conditioners for vibrant tresses

For hair care seekers who need color-enhancing conditioners in their routine, these are some of the best products to try.

To achieve the best results, pick a color-depositing conditioner formula that suits specific hair needs. It could give the hair a temporary hair color change or a brass-busting conditioner for blonde hair colors.

1. Overtone Color Conditioner

Best for: various vibrant shade range

Pick from Overtone’s hair care line of over 30 coloring conditioners to fit different hair colors. They have a good selection of basic browns and on-trend hair colors, from golden brown and pastel purple to rich ginger and extreme blue shades.

On the conditioner part, the formula features hydrating oils from jojoba, coconut, and avocado as well as shea butter.

Price: $32 (Overtone)

2. Amika Bust Your Brass Purple Mask

Best for: blonde, silver, gray hair colors

Part conditioner and part toning mask, this color-depositing conditioner significantly brightens and moisturizes blonde, silver, and gray hairs. It features ultra-violet pigments to tone down yellow and brassy hues while plant butter from shea and mango moisturizes and strengthens brittle color-treated hair.

Price: $42 (Sephora)

3. Davines Alchemic Chocolate Conditioner

Best for: dark brown and black hair colors

This color-enhancing conditioner for dark brown and rich black tones illuminates and intensifies natural and cosmetic hair colors with pure pigments. Meanwhile, the nourishing formula with jojoba oil and hydrolyzed milk proteins improves softness and shine.

Price: $37 (Amazon)

4. Biolage ColorBalm Saffron Red Conditioner

Best for: red hair colors

Using this color-enhancing conditioner promises enhanced color and deeply conditioned hair in just five minutes. It leaves light brown to warm red hair colors with vibrant copper tones for additional depth. It’s suitable for all hair types and textures with a vegan and mineral oil-free formula.

Price: $14.54 (Walmart)

5. Maria Nila Color Refresh

Best for: curly hair types

For color-treated curly hair types, this 100% vegan formula freshens up colorful tones without drying. It has argan oil that moisturizes tresses to reduce frizz and leave the hair with a silky and shiny result.

Pick from the brand’s collection of 15 color bomb nourishing conditioners for different hair colors.

Price: $32 (Amazon)

For nourishing color hair care products, individuals can swap out their usual hair conditioners to color-depositing conditioners. They keep natural and cosmetic hair colors fresh while moisturizing the strands, leaving hair with vibrant hues and soft, bouncy finish.