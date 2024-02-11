7 Madison Reed hair colors to consider for easy at-home hair color ahead of spring 2024

There’s no denying that a fresh change can make one feel brand new, and Madison Reed's hair colors are perfect for an upcoming transformation. The brand’s claim to fame is boxed hair colors that treat hair with salon-worthy quality.

With an extensive collection of permanent hair colors for all hair types, Madison Reed has something to offer every hair enthusiast. One can find the best hair colors to fit every season.

However, as the winter ends, it’s a perfect time to think about the best spring hair colors. For inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best Madison Reed hair colors that can transform ordinary hair into the best spring hair.

7 Madison Reed hair colors for spring 2024

This year is all about finding the hair color that looks natural and will nourish the strands. Here are some Madison Reed hair colors to consider for an easy at-home hair transformation.

Nocera Blonde

Tuscany Brown

Napoli Brown

Veneto Light Brown

Portofino Red

Carrara Crimson

Termoli Blond

1. Nocera Blonde

Buttercream blonde is making its way into the spring 2024 hair trend. With a mix of warm and cool highlights, this hair color looks soft and naturally sun-kissed. Additionally, this multidimensional hair color complements all skin tones.

Try the Nocera Blonde Madison Reed hair color for a buttery blonde look. It brings about natural-looking and multi-dimensional results. Moreover, it has a medium-neutral blonde shade that also works perfectly for gray hair coverage.

Price: $25 (Madison Reed)

2. Tuscany Brown

Vibrant brunettes are going to carry on strongly into the coming spring. Its high-shine, glossy finish has graced the runways, giving a luxurious and expensive energy to the wearer.

Try the Tuscany Brown from Madison Reed to achieve this expensive brunette look. With a subtle metallic undertone, it has a sort of quiet luxury appeal. Moreover, Madison Reed hair colors are infused with keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract. The result? Luxuriously shiny and bouncy tresses.

Price: $25 (Madison Reed)

Read more: 10 Best Korean hair dyes that are safe and gentle

3. Napoli Brown

Another major hair color trend is chestnut brown, a bolder, spicer version of the traditional brunette hue. Featuring deeper golden tones than traditional brunettes, it’s a great spin-off for anyone desiring to stand out.

To achieve this at home, try the Napoli Brown Madison Reed hair color. It creates an alluring contrast between dark brown and golden hues, which creates warm and rich highlights.

Price: $25 (Madison Reed)

Read more: How to ace the two-toned hair color trend?

4. Veneto Light Brown

Lived-in hair colors are very “right now” aesthetic, but especially in the coming spring. Lived-in bronde, in particular, is a huge favorite for its clean and natural look with very subtle shading. It’s perfect for those desiring a level-up but still noncommittal about a drastic hair change.

Try the Veneto Light Brown Madison Reed hair color to achieve a low-key blonde-meets-brunette finish. Creating a soft, blended shade, it looks like a natural hair color.

Price: $25 (Madison Reed)

5. Portofino Red

A trend that hit hard late last year, coppery cowboy, isn’t going away anytime soon. The beautiful hue from a mix of chestnut brown and true copper creates a beautiful tonal shift from the classic copper formula.

Try the copper cowboy hair color this spring with the Portofino Madison Reed hair color. It reveals a more earthy undertone of brunette and red.

Price: $25 (Madison Reed)

Read more: 9 Best hair color trends

6. Carrara Crimson

A fresher spinoff to the classic brunette or dark blonde, adding some striking copper colors creates a multi-dimensional effect. Ginger-red hair is intended to stand out because it is bright and bold, with a stunning metallic undertone.

For a rich ginger-red hair color, try Carrara Crimson. It’s light red with hints of copper, which results in a vibrant finish that is not washed out.

Price: $25 (Madison Reed)

7. Termoli Blonde

Another take on trendy dessert colors like the tiramisu hair color, iced tea, or milk tea hair color is a lighter shade with reddish-gold undertones. It creates a dimensional and more playful look, especially for natural brunettes.

Try the milk tea hair trend with the Termoli Blonde Madison Reed hair color at home. With a muted, ashy blond color, it evokes warmth and freshness that look stunning on shiny hair.

Price: $25 (Madison Reed)

These seven Madison Reed hair colors are perfect for getting that expensive-looking, salon-quality hair just in time for spring. All products are certified ammonia-free, cruelty-free, and made with hair-loving ingredients like keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract.

Get these Madison Reed hair colors from the official site of the brand or online stores like Ulta, Target, and Amazon.

Read more: Shampoo and Conditioner for color-treated hair