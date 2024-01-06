7 hottest hair trends for 2024

Hair trends are something that every diva or celebrity wants to keep track of. After all, your hair is your crowning glory and the first thing everyone notices about you. There is no denying that long, healthy, and luscious hair will never go out of fashion. However, you can add that extra oomph to it by keeping up with the latest hairstyles.

Hairstylist Dafne Evangelista feels that the hair trends of 2024 are going to be shockingly simple with a lot of emphasis on hair health and a natural look. It might be something as simple as a 60s-inspired hairband for a different look, which Ashley Park was recently seen sporting. Natural, grown-out blonde hair is the new hair color of choice for celebs like Khloe Kardashian. With 2024 opening up new vistas in fashion and style, let’s see what else this year offers us in hair trends.

Upcoming hair trends of 2024

1) Long, vibrant-colored hair

The year 2024 will be full of adventures and taking chances and not about playing it safe. As far as hair colors are concerned, this trend is of extremes. So, we are looking toward rich reds, violets, and blondes as well as extra long hair length.

2) Blunt lob

The classic shoulder-length hair is very likely to come back with a vengeance. The bob hairstyle will be taken over by the defined blunt lob. This might not suit every face but it does add a more chiseled look to the cheekbones and jawline.

3) Middle parting

The middle parting hairstyle is all set to make a return in 2024 as per popular hair artists. An extremely adaptable and versatile style, it highlights the forehead and cheekbones and brings symmetry to the face. And it can be styled in a ponytail, updo, or blowout, depending on the mood and the occasion.

4) Exosomes for hair

Exosomes are all set to make a mark in the world of hair care in 2024 and hair trends show them to be the next big thing in hair regrowth. The main reason for its popularity is that it shows excellent results after just a few sessions and can make a marked difference to one's appearance.

5) Minimal styling

No flounces or pouffes in 2024 with hair trends showing minimalistic cuts and styles that call for very little maintenance. Simple and chic styles that require minimum effort are going to dominate the scene.

6) Healthy hair

Hair trends show 2024 to be the year of healthy hair with gentler styling routines and a lot of attention to scalp care and health. With the realization that styling products can lead to clogging of pores and buildup, scalp health is something that is going to gain attention.

With new techniques and products available to create texture and styles, the need for hot tools will be greatly reduced. The hydration of hair and styling it with minimum heat is what we are looking at in 2024.

7) Natural colors

While platinum blonde and copper reigned supreme in 2023, this year will see a return of natural colors as per hair trends. A lot of people are opting to return to their natural color or something close to it with subtle balayage. Low-maintenance colors are what we are looking at but the tones will continue to be warmer rather than cooler.

Recent years have shown a leaning toward excess with 2023 relying heavily on fun hair trends and the details. 2024 will see a return to simplicity, hair care, and health. A return to natural colors with some vibrant hues, minimal styling, and no-fuss haircuts is what we are looking forward to in 2024.