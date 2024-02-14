7 Best haircuts for men with curly hair

Curly hair may be difficult to manage, but the best haircuts can transform a boring hair day into a modern, seriously sleek style with heaps of texture, volume, and attitude. It can inject a boost of confidence and good looks into any man.

Numerous styling options accentuate curls and make the most of the natural texture. From old-school to trendy, short to long, fades to tapers, anything goes when styling curls.

For the gentlemen desiring to embrace their natural curls and waves, we’ve curated the seven best haircuts for men with curly hair that can bring out heaps of style and confidence.

7 Best haircuts for men

Take inspiration from these curly haircuts for men. We’ve included various options for different curl types, from relaxed waves to tight curls.

Curly side part

Slicked back curly haircut

Curly quiff

Textured crop

Grown-out curls with faded undercut

Tapered wavy haircut

Wavy wolf cut

1. Curly side part

Some men's haircuts are timeless, and the curly side part is one of them. To get this look, keep the side of the hair short and the top slightly longer. But leave some weight on the sides to avoid the two parts looking disconnected when styled.

For styling, find a natural part, then comb to one side. Figure out the direction of the curly hair and part accordingly. Some curl-defining products will also help maintain curls all day long, putting them on display.

2. Slicked back curly haircut

Refined and elegant, slicked-back haircuts for men create a polished look that’s perfect for everyday events. It’s an effortless style to pull off, especially for men with long and wavy hair.

The real secret to perfecting this slicked-back hairstyle is good styling tools and products: fingers and curl-defining cream. Start with applying curl-enhancing cream to damp hair before finishing with a strong-hold gel. Pomade works for this too.

3. Curly quiff

Quiff haircuts for men are stylish and contemporary, with a cutting-edge punk appeal. This hairstyle highlights the natural texture of the curls, with short sides flanking the voluminous, upward-facing poof at the front and center.

Keeping the curly or wavy quiff slightly longer for this hairstyle will be ideal. An aesthetically pleasing silhouette, the extra height on top can elongate the face and keep the style looking professional when properly fashioned.

4. Textured crop

For those desiring to keep their curls defined, this is one of the longer haircuts for men with curly hair. The disconnect with the slightly shorter sides and free-flowing curls on the tip achieves a defined, sleek look.

This hairstyle is both stylish and versatile, perfect for a man looking for an effortless look that highlights their unique volumes and textures. Textured crop hairstyles are especially suitable for those with thicker, curly hair.

5. Grown-out curls with faded undercut

Bold and modern with plenty of bite, this is a longer, more-defined twist on the textured crop. The shaft disconnect between mid-length curls and an undercut with fade keeps those natural textures on display. To perfect this look, keep those ringlets defined and bouncy.

6. Tapered wavy haircut

Tapered haircuts for men have been a classic look for those desiring a clean, sleek style, and it’s not going away anytime soon. The polished tapered lines will enhance the look of the curl’s natural texture.

The most appealing part of this hairstyle is that it works for all curl types. The taper can be short, mid, or high, depending on personal tastes. That said, a high taper would create a sharp and noticeable contrast between the short hair on the sides and the curly hair on top.

7. Wavy wolf cut

Making its rounds on TikTok, wolf haircuts are fast becoming a trendy hairstyle for younger men. It’s an edgy hairstyle that works well for those with loose, more relaxed wavy hair.

Characterized by longer layers on the side and choppy layers on top, it’s a stylish mix of a shag and a 1980s mullet.

Curly hair might be difficult to manage at times, but there's no need to cut it all off. With the right haircut, gentlemen can have good-looking hairstyles at almost any length. Paired with the right hair products to hold the curls all day long, these curly haircuts for men will look sleek from day to night.

