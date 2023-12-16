11 best hair styling products for men: Slick Gorilla hair powder, Keeps Thickening Pomade, and more

Identifying the best hair styling products for men can be a daunting task, given the variety of products available in the market. Selecting ones that actually show results often takes time, research, as well as several rounds of trial and error. To make the process easier, here we have picked out 11 such products.

This comprehensive selection includes products like Slick Gorilla Hair Powder, renowned for its ability to provide a gravity-defying lift and texture. Meanwhile, the Thickening Pomade stands out for its volumizing and sculpting prowess. Understanding the nuances between products such as hair pomades and clays, and recognizing which suits your hair type and desired style, is crucial in achieving your ideal look.

This guide aims to simplify this process, ensuring that every man can find the perfect product to enhance his hair care routine. Whether you're seeking the best sea salt spray for that effortless beachy look, or a top-tier styling cream for sleek sophistication, this compilation caters to all.

Exploring the 11 best hair styling products for men

1) Huron Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

Huron Shampoo and Conditioner Duo (image via Huron)

The best hair styling products for men are essential, and this duo tops the list. Huron's Hair Duo boasts argan oil, vitamin E, and vitamin B5, ensuring nourishment and effective cleansing.

The conditioner, rich in shea butter, biotin, and wheat protein, provides moisture without heaviness. Priced at $28, it is available on the brand's official website. Its scent of menthol, citrus, and fresh greens leaves behind a spa-like fragrance.

2) American Crew Fiber

American Crew Fiber (Image via American Crew)

Among the best hair styling products for men, American Crew's Fiber stands out. It uses lanolin, cetyl palmitate, and beeswax to hold, smooth, and protect hair. Ideal for short hair, this product adds thickness and texture with a matte finish. Priced at $18.50, this is available on the American Crew website.

3) Fellow Styling Cream

Fellow Styling Cream (Image via Fellow)

If you're aiming for that effortlessly cool, slightly tousled hair look, Fellow Barber's Styling Cream is your go-to. It's perfect for turning freshly washed hair into something that looks a bit more lived-in and natural, especially for those with mid-length to longer hair.

This styling cream is a breeze to use and wash out, thanks to its water-soluble formula. Plus, it's kind to your hair and scalp, being free from parabens and sulfates. Its fragrance is also a refreshing mix of petitgrain with hints of citrus and wood. Priced at $25, it's available at fellowbarber.com. This cream is all about enhancing your natural look while taking care of your hair.

4) Fatboy Hair Perfect Putty

Fatboy Hair Perfect Putty (Image via Fatboy)

This putty ranks among the best hair styling products for men, offering texture and a non-greasy, matte finish. Ideal for creating a variety of styles, it's formulated with natural kaolin clay for hold and texture.

Priced at $21, available on Amazon, it is free from harmful ingredients, making it a safe choice. For daily use, just warm a small amount in your hands and apply to towel-dried hair.

5) Aveda Men Pure-Formance Grooming Clay

Aveda Men Pure-Formance Grooming Clay (Image via Aveda)

Aveda's Grooming Clay is a standout in the best hair styling products for men. It provides a strong hold and a matte finish, perfect for crafting any style. This lightweight, non-shiny formula is cruelty-free, as well as paraben, sulfate, and phthalate-free. Suitable for all hair types, it's priced at $28 and can be purchased at aveda.com. One needs to warm a small amount and apply it for an all-day hold.

6) Blu Atlas Shampoo

Blu Atlas Shampoo (Image via Blue Atlas)

Among the best hair styling products for men, Blu Atlas Shampoo offers a gentle yet effective clean. It's formulated with aloe vera, jojoba protein, saw palmetto, and vegan biotin for strength and scalp health.

This 99% natural shampoo is available for $25 on bluatlas.com. Ideal for daily use, its coconut-derived surfactants create a rich lather, leaving hair refreshed and nourished.

7) Hanz De Fuko Gravity Paste

Hanz De Fuko Gravity Paste (Image via Hanz de Fuko)

Hanz De Fuko's Gravity Paste is an essential among the best hair styling products for men. Its unique 'Super-Grip' technology ensures a high hold with a low gloss shine. Infused with castor seed oil, beeswax, and spearmint extract, it promotes hair health and growth.

Available for $23 on Amazon, it's perfect for almost any hairstyle.

8) R+Co Motorcycle Flexible Gel

R+Co Motorcycle Flexible Gel (Image via R+Co)

R+Co's gel is a top choice in the best hair styling products for men. Offering the hold of a gel and the flexibility of a wax, it's suitable for both wet and dry hair. Priced at $28 on Amazon, this gel is formulated with coconut oil, sunflower seed extract, and keratin, protecting hair from damage, while adding texture.

9) Blind Barber 90-Proof Hair Pomade

Blind Barber 90-Proof Hair Pomade (Image via Blind Barber)

This pomade is a leader in the best hair styling products for men. It offers a strong, flexible hold with a matte finish. Priced at $17 on blindbarber.com, it is water-soluble, as well as cruelty, sulfate, and paraben-free. Infused with hops, sweet almond protein, and tonka bean, it tones the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth.

10) Murdock of London Sea Salt Spray

Murdock of London Sea Salt Spray (Image via Murdock)

A top pick in the best hair-styling products for men, Murdock's Sea Salt Spray adds volume and a beachy texture. Priced at $24 on amazon.com, it's easy to use and ideal for achieving a casual look. Infused with sea salt and natural oils, it revitalizes hair with minimal effort.

11) Bevel Curl Creme

Bevel Curl Creme (Image via Bevel)

Perfect for men with wavy or curly hair, this Curl Creme from Bevel is a must-have for keeping curls hydrated and well-defined. This cream not only shapes curls but also holds them in place all day without any stiffness or crunchiness. It is super easy to use: just rub a small amount between your hands and apply it to either wet or dry hair.

This is priced at $9.56 on amazon.com.

From the versatile Fatboy Hair Perfect Putty to the nourishing Blu Atlas Shampoo, each product on this list has been carefully selected to cater to various hair needs. These are the best hair styling products for men, which promise quality, effectiveness, and versatility, making them essential additions to any grooming routine.