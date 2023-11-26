Dyson new Airwrap attachments: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Dyson's new Airwrap attachments are making waves in the hair styling industry, offering innovative solutions for those seeking heat-conscious styling methods. Just in time for the festive season, the brand has introduced two groundbreaking attachments to its best-selling Airwrap range.

This expansion caters not only to a broader range of hair types but also enhances the styling experience without compromising hair health.

The latest additions to the Airwrap lineup include a large round volumizing brush and a new diffuser attachment. The brush is designed to add volume and body, equipped with long, thin bristles that efficiently shape hair during the drying process. Meanwhile, the diffuser is a boon for those with wavy, curly, or coily hair, adept at reducing frizz while enhancing natural hair textures through even air distribution.

As a special Black Friday offering, these attachments are priced at $649.99, blending innovation with affordability. The new Airwrap attachments are available for purchase at select retailers and through Dyson's official online store.

Dyson's Airwrap™ Complete Long Diffuse model, presented in a striking Nickel/Copper finish, is ideal for hair styling. It promises no heat damage while offering an array of functions: drying, curling, diffusing, and shaping. The package includes a 2-in-1 Coanda smoothing dryer, barrels for curling and waving, and brushes and combs for perfect styling. The included diffuser further elevates the experience by accentuating natural curls and coils.

Diffuser

This attachment is designed to enhance and define natural waves, curls, and coils. It works by dispersing air evenly around your hair, which helps to create volume while reducing frizz. It's especially beneficial for those with naturally curly or wavy hair, as it aids in defining their hair's texture without causing heat damage.

Dyson's new Airwrap attachments (Image via official website)

Wide Tooth Comb

Engineered specifically for curly and coily hair types, this comb has robust teeth that are ideal for lengthening hair as it dries. It can also be used to create volume and shape, making it a versatile tool for those with tighter curl patterns.

Large Round Volumizing Brush

This brush features long, fine bristles and is engineered for longer hair. The design allows for increased tension when styling, which is effective in shaping and creating more volume. It's particularly useful for achieving a blowout look or adding body to flat, limp hair.

Coanda Smoothing Dryer

This attachment is a multi-functional tool that quickly rough-dries hair in preparation for styling. It uses Enhanced Coanda airflow, a technology that helps hide flyaways for a smoother finish. It's an excellent option for pre-styling, drying, and achieving a polished look.

Dyson's new Airwrap attachments (Image via official website)

30mm Airwrap™ Long Barrel

This barrel is designed for creating both clockwise and anticlockwise curls with a single tool. The rotating cool tip and Enhanced Coanda airflow can attract hair and wrap it around the barrel, allowing for easy curl formation in both directions. It's suitable for a variety of hair lengths and types, offering flexibility in curling styles.

Firm Smoothing Brush

With firm bristles, this brush is particularly effective for smoothing frizz-prone hair. The Enhanced Coanda airflow feature attracts and aligns hair to the surface of the brush, allowing for controlled styling and a sleek, frizz-free finish.

Presentation Case

This is a protective and stylish case for storing the Dyson Airwrap™ and its attachments. Finished in Prussian blue and cushioned with soft fabric, it also includes a removable lid that doubles as a non-slip mat for the styler. This case ensures that the tools are kept in optimal condition and are easily accessible.

Filter Cleaning Brush

A necessary tool for maintaining the Dyson Airwrap™, this brush is used to clean the filter. Regular cleaning of the filter is important to ensure the longevity and proper functioning of the Airwrap styler.

Dyson's new Airwrap attachments represent a significant leap forward in hair styling technology. Catering to a diverse range of hair types and styling needs, these tools provide a comprehensive solution for anyone looking to achieve professional-grade styling at home.

With the added benefit of heat damage prevention and the convenience of multiple functions in one device, Dyson continues to redefine the standards of personal hair care.