3 natural ways to promote hair growth

Many beauty enthusiasts are increasingly opting for natural methods to promote hair growth due to the prevalent issues of hair loss and thinning. The detrimental effects of modern lifestyles, pollution, and excessive reliance on chemical-laden hair care products have led to declining hair quality. It has also increased the chances of hair damage and a higher incidence of hair fall.

Natural remedies like using essential hair oils, scalp massaging, and consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals have gained popularity in recent years. These ways not only promote hair growth but also improve overall hair health, making it a win-win situation for those looking to enhance their locks naturally.

From coconut oil to onion juice - top 3 natural ways to promote healthy hair growth

Natural hair care methods prioritize the use of organic and chemical-free hair products. These methods not only promote healthier hair but also contribute to a more sustainable environment.

By utilizing natural ingredients, like cold-pressed hair oils, herbal extracts and pastes, and plant-based proteins, beauty seekers can nourish their hair from the roots to the tips. These natural ingredients provide numerous benefits, such as strengthening the hair shaft, promoting hair growth, and improving overall health.

Additionally, natural hair-care methods often encourage practices like scalp massages, which stimulate blood circulation and promote healthy hair growth.

Here are 3 holistic approaches to promoting hair growth and thickness.

1) Cold-pressed coconut Oil

Cold-pressed coconut oil has been shown to reduce protein loss in damaged hair effectively. It can penetrate the hair shaft, delivering nourishment and minimizing hair fall. This unique property of coconut oil can potentially counteract the damaging effects of harsh chemical products.

Furthermore, massaging coconut oil onto the scalp can enhance blood circulation, leading to healthier hair follicles and promoting natural hair growth. For an even more significant impact, fresh coconut milk is also recommended.

Steps to follow:

Take 2 tbsp of coconut oil to the palm and rub well with both hands. Then, massage the scalp with the fingertips for 10 minutes.

Let it stay for an hour, and wash thoroughly with a good shampoo.

Repeat this process twice a week to get faster and more satisfying results.

2) Indian Gooseberry

Amla, or Indian Gooseberry, is widely recognized as a natural remedy for having healthy hair. With its frequent use of Ayurvedic medicines, amla exhibits a proliferative effect on the human dermal papilla cells (DPC) within hair follicles.

Consequently, gooseberries have the potential to extend the anagen phase (active hair-growing stage) of the hair, with visible results within 2 months.

Steps to follow:

Apply amla oil onto the scalp and massage well with the fingertips.

Let it stay for an hour, then rinse well with lukewarm water and shampoo.

Repeat this twice weekly to enhance scalp health and stimulate hair growth.

3) Onion Juice

Phytochemical compounds present in onion juice have been found to possess the potential to stimulate hair regrowth. It makes a promising topical treatment option for individuals experiencing patchy alopecia areata.

Steps to follow:

Squeeze the juice from 1/2 an onion, filter it, and apply it on the scalp with the fingertips.

Let it stay for an hour.

Rinse it out completely using a good herbal shampoo and lukewarm water.

Incorporate this organic item in the hair care ritual twice weekly.

Natural ways of promoting hair growth effectively reduce hair damage and loss.

By including any of these three natural ways in one's hair care routine, the beauty seeker can promote the health of their hair follicle cells and get blessed with healthy hair.