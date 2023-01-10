Health Benefits of Coconut Oil for Your Hair

The health benefits of coconut oil have been gaining attention recently. It can be applied directly to hair or skin for stronger hair and glowing skin. Coconut oil is also used in cooking across various cuisines.

Consumption of coconut oil is associated with improved heart and brain health. It's also known to prevent several neurodegenerative diseases. Apart from these nutritional benefits, is it beneficial for hair?

Read on to find out about the various scientific aspects and health benefits of coconut oil that can help you with your hair care routine.

Chemical Composition of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil reduces hair loss

Coconut oil is a type of saturated fat that's extracted from dried coconut kernels. At room temperature, the oil is usually solid, while at higher temperatures, it melts into a liquid. It has a distinct aroma. Commercially available coconut oils for hair may or may not have added aromatic perfumes.

The main constituents of coconut oil are medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), and the benefits of coconut oil are attributed to these compounds. Other types of fatty acids are also present, but in smaller quantities.

The following fatty acids can be found in pure coconut oil:

Lauric acid: 49%

Myristic acid: 18%

Caprylic acid: 8%

Palmitic acid: 8%

Capric acid: 7%

Oleic acid: 6%

Linoleic acid: 2%

Stearic acid: 2%

Coconut oil consists of 90% saturated fat but also contains small amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs).

A tablespoon of coconut oil contains approximately 12 grams of saturated fat and one gram of unsaturated fat. The benefits of coconut oil are attributed to the healthy fats.

Is Coconut Oil Good for Your Hair?

Coconut oil can make hair lustrous.

Hair growth depends on various physiological and environmental factors, including age, health, genetics, exposure to climatic conditions, medications, and diet.

Factors like age and genetics are fixed, and hair health can be improved by the use of natural haircare agents. The benefits of coconut oil on hair have been extensively studied over the years. It was found that it can nourish hair strands, reduce breakage, and strengthen hair.

Benefits of Coconut Oil

A study found that coconut oil deeply penetrates hair strands and makes them flexible and soft.

It can increase the strength of hair strands to prevent them from breaking when subjected to tension. It's also a rich source of the following naturally occurring antioxidants:

Tocopherols

Tocotrienols

Phytosterols

Flavonoids

Polyphenols

These antioxidants can protect hair follicles from damage caused by harmful free radicals. The benefits of coconut oil also include anti-inflammatory properties. It can reduce scalp inflammation and protect the follicles.

How to Use Coconut Oil for Hair

Coconut oil can be directly applied to hair without much hassle. Depending on hair volume, pour the desired amount of coconut oil into your palm, and apply it from root to tip. To get the benefits of coconut oil, use a product that contains no added chemicals or fragrances.

