Here’s Why Drinking Amla Juice is Best for a Happy and Healthy Body

Amla is one of the fruits native to Asia, and drinking Amla juice is linked to many major health benefits. Amla, also known as Indian Gooseberry, has a green color, and a sour and bitter flavor. It has been treasured in traditional medicine for centuries because of its myriad of health benefits.

One of the most popular ways of getting the benefits of Amla is by drinking Amla juice. Amla juice is not just nutritious, but also versatile and delicious as well. In this article, we will explore the five major advantages of drinking Amla juice regularly, and look into how you can easily prepare Amla juice at home.

5 Benefits of Drinking Amla Juice Regularly

Amla, scientifically known as Phyllanthus emblica, is a remarkable fruit in the ancient Ayurveda medicinal scriptures. Let’s see what you can benefit yourself with by drinking Amla juice on a regular basis.

1. Immunity Enhancement

Amla is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C (Image by Lookstudio on Freepik)

Amla, being a citrus fruit, is a powerhouse of Vitamin C. Nearly 600 to 700mg of Vitamin C can be obtained by consumption of a single Amla fruit. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant and reduces the free radical concentration in our body.

Drinking Amla juice helps our body strengthen its immunity system and protects the cells against oxidative stress. A healthy immune system prevents pathogens from damaging our body when they enter it.

2. Healthy Digestive System

Amla juice is a boon for people with digestion issues. Drinking Amla juice reduces heartburn and gastrointestinal acid reflux problems, both of which lead to extreme discomfort.

Amla juice can also relieve stomach cramps and it helps in preventing stomach ulcers as well. Regular consumption of Amla juice is thus advised for patients with poor digestion and other stomach-related problems.

3. Better Kidney and Liver Functioning

The kidneys and liver are some of the most important organs for the normal functioning of our body. Drinking Amla juice is observed to be beneficial for both kidney and liver functioning.

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of Amla juice aid in protecting against kidney damage as well as improving liver health. Including Amla juice in your diet on a daily basis can help reduce the problems associated with these organs.

4. Improved Hair Growth

Amla Hair Oils are popular in Indian markets since many decades (Image by Ansiia on Freepik)

While Amla hair oils are already popular in markets, drinking Amla juice can also help you achieve long and luscious hair. Incorporating Amla into your diet as well as your haircare routine is a good step to take towards better hair growth.

Amla blocks certain enzymes that are involved in causing hair loss, thereby preventing hair fall over long-term usage. Nutrient-rich composition of Amla juice promotes hair and skin health in multiple ways.

5. Better Heart Health

Drinking Amla juice has been linked to numerous heart benefits. It has been found that Amla juice reduces the level of LDL cholesterol (Low-Density Lipoprotein) or bad cholesterol, which is responsible for cardiac issues.

Amla juice can also lower blood pressure, which is also a major cause of heart attacks and cardiac arrests. Drinking Amla juice gradually lowers the cholesterol buildup in the arteries as well.

How to Prepare Amla Juice?

Amla Juice can be prepared by blending Amla fruit with adequate amount of water (Image by Azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

Preparing Amla juice is a pretty easy task. All you have to do is wash and chop 2-4 Amla fruits, and add them in a blender along with 1 to 2 cups of water. Blend until smooth and then strain afterward. You can also add ginger, honey, black pepper, or sea salt to get some flavor.

In case Amla fruit is not available, premade Amla juices are also available in markets. Just ensure that the brand you pick has no added preservatives, sugar, or artificial flavoring agents in it.

In conclusion, Amla, or Indian Gooseberry is a precious fruit according to the ancient medicinal scriptures. It is a native fruit of Asia, which provides numerous health benefits.

Drinking Amla juice helps you with enhanced immunity, better kidney and liver functioning, better heart health, a good digestive system, and increased hair growth too. Incorporating Amla juice into your routine is a must for the overall health and development of the body.