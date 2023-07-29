5 best fabrics to keep you cool during Summer 2023 

Choosing the best fabrics can help you stay comfortable in the scorching heat. As Summer 2023 rolls in with its enticing vibes of vacations and pool parties, the sun is also ready with its blazing heat, but no need to be afraid. You can still stay cool and stylish.

While the intense rays of the sun are out of our control, there are certain things we can do to make the heat more bearable. One of these is dressing appropriately, which involves paying attention to the fabric of your clothing in addition to wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Best fabrics to beat the heat

Certain fabrics are particularly adept at handling heat, keeping you cool amidst the soaring temperatures. So, are you ready to beat the heat? Check out the five best fabrics to wear in Summer 2023.

1) The Natural Comfort of Cotton - Top Pick for the Best Fabric

fabricsgalorelondon



Thank you Helen for creating this beauty



When you can't decide which colour you like the most... you go for both of them! Thank you Helen for creating this beauty

Cotton stands as one of the best fabrics for summer. It serves all seasons well but truly shines in the summer. Notably cotton is affordable and easily accessible too. Cotton is soft and light in nature, which is why cotton clothes are breathable and effective at absorbing excess moisture.

Heat finds an easy escape route with cotton, ensuring you stay cool during the warmest weather. The versatility of cotton, available in various colors, styles, and designs, adds to its appeal.

2) The Lightweight Breeze of Linen

Another exceptional choice for summer wear is linen. Its light weave and weight enable heat to escape with ease while its moisture-absorbent nature keeps you dry. Though slightly stiff, linen doesn't stick to your body which is a major advantage in the scorching heat. Linen can be prone to wrinkling but its comfort is unbeatable.

3) The Adaptive Breathability of Rayon

Sunnah Style



Our Brushed Tie-Back Khimar is a lightweight and breathable option for summer while still giving you the modest coverage a khimar provides. Made from a fine crinkle crepe which is light, breathable, flowy and pairs well with other fabrics.

Rayon is a synthetic fabric that consists of regenerated cellulose or viscose. Frequently touted as an affordable silk alternative, rayon's thin fibers facilitate breathability, preventing heat entrapment. Furthermore, rayon doesn't cling to your body and ensures comfort in the intense heat. Be cautious with washing, though as rayon tends to shrink in warm water.

4) The Sustainable Style of Bamboo - Save Yourself from UV Rays

More than merely a sustainable material, bamboo is a great summertime stylish choice. You might find it hard to believe, but bamboo may also protect you from UV rays. While we're on the subject of breathability, bamboo is fantastic at keeping you cool. Ensure to buy lyocell bamboo if sustainability is your concern. As a bonus, bamboo has antimicrobial properties and feels incredibly soft against your skin.

5) The Surprising Coolness of Merino Wool

Joshua Ellis Cashmere



Lightweight Merino Madras Scarf in Grey - Now available to purchase on



Our lightweight 100% merino wool scarves make the perfect layering accessory to any outfit to take you from fresh spring mornings through to balmy summer evenings. Lightweight Merino Madras Scarf in Grey

Wool in summer? Sounds counterintuitive, right? However, wool, especially merino wool, can work wonders. Highly breathable, it absorbs your body's moisture, and its antimicrobial nature prevents odor. Moreover, wool shields you from harmful UV rays. Lightweight versions of wool, like merino, provide an unusual yet effective solution for the summer heat.

Now that we've discussed the five best fabrics to keep you cool during summer, it's time to revamp your wardrobe. Keep these fabrics in mind on your next shopping spree to stay cool, comfortable, and stylish this summer.