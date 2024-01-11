7 slick-back hairstyles for men that exude confidence

Slick-back hairstyles for men have been a classic in fashion for several years. However, it still remains an incredible choice for gentlemen to appear mature and business-like or cool and trendy.

Historically, slick-back hairstyles have exuded an air of formality, often seen at office gatherings and red-carpet events. Lately, the style has made its way into everyday occasions with different variations.

Suitable for all hair lengths, slick back hairstyles for men work on short, medium, long, and curly hair. Also, there are plenty of slick-back hairstyles to fit one's style. It can be shiny or matte, down low or high up, comb over or messy, side-parted, or have a volume of a pompadour.

From classic short slick back to slick back bun: 7 slick-back hairstyles for men

1. Classic short slick back

Ideal for men who prefer keeping their hair short or those with oval-shaped faces, a classic short slick back is one to consider. A clean and easy hairstyle for guys who need to be out and ready quickly—the secret is a trusty styling product. Pick a pomade or hair gel with a stronger hold, and you’re good to go.

2. Faded slick back undercut

Another classic hairstyle for men that has never gone out of fashion is a faded slick-back undercut. The combination of a slick back and a taper fade creates a clean and polished finish that is both modern and stylish.

The good news is that the fade can be dramatic with a high fade or subtle with a low fade, varying in style depending on your personal preference. Finish this slick-back hairstyle for men with a strong hairspray to hold the hair in place.

3. Long slick back

Anyone can pull off slick-back hairstyles for men, even those with long tresses. It’s a style that has a lot of appeal, especially for guys looking for a sleek hairstyle to make them look smart in a suit.

To slick back long and thick hair, have the barber thin and texturize the hair so it lays flatter and will be easier to manage.

4. Slick back pomp and skin fade

Bring a new spin to the classic slick-back hairstyles for men with a little pomp and skin fade. Perfect for a professional and business-like look, a slicked-back pomp paired with a skin fade looks trendy and is easy to style.

The secret to getting that sleek pomp would be a little hairspray. However, for men with thicker hair, consider using hair clay or wax for styling.

5. Rockabilly slick back

A classic slick-back hairstyle for men that features plenty of volume at the front, this style is for the stylish guy who wants to bring a modern, chic twist to the traditional rockabilly look. Slick the hair back using a pomade and smooth the sides to shape this rockabilly hairstyle.

6. Slick back bun

A hairstyle combining two of the most trendy and cool hairstyles for men is a man bun and a slick back. The slick back brings sleekness to the look, while the man bun makes it look casual.

Simple, timeless, and effortless, a slick-back bun is something to consider for guys desiring a hairstyle that is not too strict or stiff.

7. Wavy slick back

Much like long slick backs, men with wavy hair can also pull off this classic look. It might be an unlikely style, but the ruggedness and texture of curly hair bring a striking style to otherwise plain, slick-back hair.

The secret to a controlled slick back for wavy hair is a trusty curl-defining product to hold curls all day long.

These are the best slick-back hairstyles for men who want to look stylish, smart, and effortless. The slick-back hairstyles are easy to do, especially with the right hair styling products. However, here’s a simple tip: use a hair comb to get perfectly sleek hair, or use your fingers for a slightly messy finish.