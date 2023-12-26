10 best celebrity-inspired hairstyles for oval faces

Figuring out the best hairstyles for oval faces doesn’t have to be difficult with endless hair inspiration from favorite celebrities. One of the most important characteristics of a beautiful hairstyle is that it complements the contour of the face.

What’s great about an oval shape is that it features an ideal form of balance that any hair texture and length can work well with. An oval face shape is one of the most versatile, which allows one to play with different haircuts and styles. Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and many other celebrities have shown how both short and long hairstyles can suit an oval face shape.

From bold short hair looks to classic medium and long haircuts, the Sportskeeda team has curated 10 of the most flattering celebrity-inspired hairstyles for oval faces.

Pixie cuts, bob haircuts, bangs, curls, and more hairstyles for oval faces

A good hairstyle can boost your self-confidence. It can make an individual look younger, more flattering, and generally better. Uncover the most popular and flattering haircuts and hairstyles for oval faces with a little inspiration from celebrities.

1. Textured pixie

Pixie cuts complement oval faces because of their symmetrical shape. It brings all the attention to the face, highlighting one’s best facial features. It also works for anyone, whether they have straight or curly hair.

Cara Delevingne's iconic textured pixie look can be sophisticated and head-turning. Recreate this effortless hairstyle with freshly washed hair and finish with lightweight wax or pomade to keep the styled pixie last throughout the day.

2. Grown-out pixie

Slightly longer pixie hairstyles for oval faces add a bit of movement to the look. Add heavy side-swept bangs to it, like Jennifer Lawrence, and the asymmetry can further highlight the fantastic balance of the oval face shape.

A grown-out pixie also allows playing with different hair accessories, like trendy hair clips and barrettes.

3. Chin-length bob

Oval faces wear chin-length bob hairstyles particularly well. It can help lengthen the face a bit without being unflattering.

In addition, bobs are one of the most versatile hairstyles for oval faces. How one styles a chin-length bob can change the overall look. For example, pairing a chin-length bob with bangs provides a playful element to the look, but when it’s a sleek and blunt bob like Kim Kardashian’s, it exudes fierceness.

4. Shaggy bob

Another bob hairstyle that’s flattering for an oval-shaped face is a shaggy, medium-length bob. It provides additional volume that helps accentuate the facial features.

To style shaggy bob hairstyles for oval faces like Cate Blanchett, use dry shampoo. Spraying dry shampoo can add extra volume to the hair, which offers a great balance to the face.

5. Side-parted lob

The dimensional texture of a long bob is one of the best short hairstyles for oval faces. It makes the facial angles look fuller but softer.

A great way to rock a long bob is to make an edgy side part similar to Emilia Clark's signature hairstyle. This look puts focus on her cheeks and eyes, which also creates a perfect asymmetry for an oval-shaped face.

6. Fringe

Adding bangs to various hairstyles for oval faces is an excellent way to shorten the face. Good news for oval face shapes—nearly all styles of fringe will look flattering.

That being said, a style that works perfectly well for this face shape is a wispy fringe. One prime example of someone who rocks this fringe style is Dakota Johnson. This face-framing hairstyle makes her face look smaller, adding texture and softness to the entire look.

7. Shoulder-length loose waves

Bella Hadid makes shoulder-length waves work. It’s one of the most flattering hairstyles for oval faces, which brings Hadid's gorgeous cheekbones to the spotlight. The waves also add a bit more volume, making her oval face shape more rounded instead of making it look more elongated.

The secret to wavy shoulder-grazing-length hairstyles for oval faces is getting regular trims, as growing them too long can elongate the face further. Styling products to hold curls in place is another secret to a polished look.

8. Deep side part

Bring volume and dimension to an oval face with a deep side-part hairstyle. It makes the face look more angular, which adds some drama to the overall look.

Perfect for a full glam, adding some healthy curls to this hairstyle like Eva Mendes accentuates the overall features of the face. It’s a surefire way to look low-maintenance but sophisticated.

9. Long layers

For individuals with oval faces and wavy hair, a hairstyle with long, soft waves is a fantastic option to consider. Anne Hathaway-inspired long layers paired with soft waves is the perfect look for someone with long hair.

While longer hairstyles for oval faces tend to drag the face down, adding soft layers is the secret to perfecting this look. Add those layers between the eyes and collarbone to add definition to the facial features.

10. Retro waves

Oval faces can’t go wrong with curly hairstyles. Bouncy waves help widen the face, which creates a gorgeous frame for an oval-shaped face shape. It’s a great option for those who want to embrace their natural hair texture.

An extra tip to perfect retro wave hairstyles for oval faces like Blake Lively is sporting is to wrap sections of the hair in the same direction. It will make the curls look more polished. In addition, using hair serums for frizzy hair will ensure those curls are always looking glamorous.

When looking for the best hairstyle to do, it’s natural to look for inspiration from favorite celebrities. They have a reputation for rocking the most flattering hair looks for their facial features and shapes.

From these celebrity-inspired popular hairstyles for oval faces, one key thing to remember is to make sure it doesn’t elongate the face further. Extra volume, texture, and definition that highlight the best facial features and flatter the face shape make a great style for an oval-shaped face.