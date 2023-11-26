How to cut your own hair? 3 popular hairstyles and tutorials

Thanks to the multitude of DIY tutorials on hairstyles, cutting one's own hair is now easier than ever. Whether beauty enthusiasts want to trim the ends, try a new style, or maintain their current haircut, these tutorials offer professional-looking results from the comfort of their homes. It is a cost-effective and convenient way to achieve one's desired hairstyle.

These DIY tutorials on hairstyles provide step-by-step guidance and useful tips, helping beauty enthusiasts throughout the entire haircutting process. They ensure that individuals have all the essential tools and techniques needed. By taking matters into their own hands, beauty buffs can save time and money by avoiding salon visits while still achieving professional results.

3 popular hairstyles along with easy-to-follow DIY haircut tutorials

Cutting hair at home can be a budget-friendly choice for individuals who enjoy experimenting with their hairstyles. Not only does it help save money, but it also offers complete control over the desired look. However, a small error can quickly transform into a disastrous haircut. To prevent this, it is crucial to be well-prepared and familiar with common mistakes that may arise during DIY hairstyles.

Here are three well-liked hairstyles that have simple, at-home instructions to help beauty enthusiasts achieve their desired look.

By following these three tutorials, individuals can confidently embark on their DIY hairstyles, ensuring a successful and satisfying outcome.

1) Shoulder-length hair

Shoulder-length hair is a popular and versatile hairstyle option for many people. It creates a balanced and flattering look, falling just below the shoulders.

This length offers a range of styling choices, including sleek and straight hair, voluminous curls, or beachy waves.

Requirements:

Hairbrush

Hair ties

Hair clips

Heat-protectant spray (optional)

Hairdryer

Round brush

Hair straightener or curling iron (optional)

Hairspray (optional)

Procedure:

Start by brushing the hair and applying a heat-protectant spray.

Gather all the hair at the back, leaving a small section loose at the front.

Divide the front section into two parts and secure one with a clip.

Blow-dry the remaining hair using a round brush for volume.

Release the clipped section and repeat the blow-drying process.

Straighten or curl the hair using a hair straightener or curling iron.

Apply a heat-protectant spray before styling. Finish with hairspray to set the look.

2) Curtain bangs

Curtain bangs, also called 'Bardot bangs' or fringe, are making a big comeback in hairstyles. This versatile and trendy look has a middle-parted fringe that frames the face like a curtain. Curtain bangs are popular among fashion-forward people because they add softness and sophistication to any hairstyle.

Requirements:

Comb

Hair scissors

Hair clips or bobby pins

Hair spray (optional)

Procedure:

Begin with dry, styled hair.

Divide hair down the center. Employ the comb to form a straight, uniform parting from the forehead to the back of the neck.

Take a small portion of hair from the front on one side of the parting. This will serve as the initial section for the curtain bangs.

Comb this hair forward, towards the face. Grip it between the index and middle fingers, approximately an inch away from the eyebrows.

Use the hair scissors to cautiously trim the ends of the section. Start with small cuts and make adjustments as necessary. Remember, it is preferable to initially cut less and then trim more if needed.

Repeat steps 3-5 on the opposite side of the parting, creating a balanced appearance.

Style the curtain bangs by combing them to the sides, producing a curtain-like effect. If desired, use hair clips or bobby pins to secure the bangs in place.

To ensure a long-lasting hold, apply some hair spray to the curtain bangs to keep them in position throughout the day.

3) Curly hair trimming

Trimming curly hair necessitates a gentle touch and knowledge of its distinct traits. This hair type has a tendency to shrink when dry, so it is crucial to consider this while trimming.

Requirements:

Sharp hair-cutting scissors

Hair clips or hair ties

Wide-tooth comb

Spray bottle with water

Mirror

Procedure:

Start with dry, styled hair for a better idea of how much length to remove.

Divide the hair into sections using hair clips or hair ties. This will make it easier to work with and ensure even trimming.

Comb through each section with a wide-tooth comb to detangle and remove any knots. Take a small section of hair and lightly mist it with water using a spray bottle.

This will help to define the natural curl pattern and make it easier to see the desired length. Hold the section of hair between the index and middle finger, about an inch or two above the ends to be trimmed.

Using sharp hair-cutting scissors, make small, vertical cuts into the ends of the hair. This technique, known as point cutting, helps to create softer, more natural-looking layers.

Move on to the next section of hair, repeating steps 4-6 until all sections have been trimmed.

After finished trimming, shake out your curls to see the final result. Make any additional adjustments by trimming small sections at a time if needed.

Style the hair as desired and enjoy the freshly trimmed curly locks!

When attempting to cut one's own hair, it is essential to exercise caution and patience for a beauty enthusiast. One should start with small, gradual changes and practice on less visible sections before making big alterations.

While using high-quality hair-styling tools and following tutorials carefully, paying attention to techniques and safety is always recommended. With practice and a willingness to learn, cutting hair can be a rewarding skill for maintaining desired hairstyles.