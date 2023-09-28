5 best goofy haircuts to attract attention

Goofy Haircuts give a brave, stubborn, and unique personality to a person's identity. Before trying a goofy haircut, one must remember that it can be contagious and they might never want to turn down the trend. These haircuts are an example of mood lifters that can appear as well as presentable hair depending upon the nature of the event a person is planning to visit.

To bring out inspiration from some of the best goofy haircuts you might want to this fall, we have noted down the top 5 must-try trendy goofy haircuts that would attract attention as soon as the person enters any room.

For healthy advice, we would highly suggest giving it a funky look and getting quality hair dye could be a good option.

Karen Haircut to Finger Waves: Top 5 must-try goofy haircuts to attract attention

1) Shaggy Mullet

The 70s-inspired shaggy mullet is famous among celebs like Miley Cyrus's. It can be categorized as a fun, stylish and goofy haircut which will attract attention at all times.

This haircut has longer layers at the back, accentuating the shorter pieces of hair at the front and crown area. It's a high-maintenance, blow dried, voluminous cut that one can ask try.

2) Karen Haircut

The Karen Haircut is known as a classic middle-aged bossy attitude haircut from the 20th century. The best part about this haircut is that it's short from the back with many layers and a side parted fringe on the forehead.

This haircut gained lots of attention celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, Scarlet Johanson, and many more were seen rocking this look in classic movies from the late 90s.

3) Finger Waves

Finger Waves is a chic haircut look that can be super difficult to style and maintain as it requires time and effort. The best part about these stylish goofy haircuts is that they never fail to disappoint with their sassy-looking vibes.

Celebs like Zendaya, Rihanna, and Cardi-B have worn it on the red carpet attarcting attention to themselves. This flawless-looking haircut can be worn in any planned big events and has been around since the late 1940s.

4) Wolf Cut

This edgy and trendy haircut is a combination of the mullet and the shag. The Wolf cut was popularised from South Korea and features chunky and shaggy layers on the top and wispy touseled up wavy hair ends at the back.

5) Curly Spiral Perm

A Perm curl is the most daring and beautiful haircut a person can opt for. It is a very famous and classic stye from the 80s and is still admired today with multiple modern variations.

Celebrities such as Jamie King, Shirley Temple and Lili Reinhart have hopped on this trend, inspiring others to try it out as well.

These top 5 must-try trendy goofy haircuts are statements of personality and style. From the shaggy mullet's retro charm to the classic and iconic Karen haircut to the timeless allure of finger waves, these haircuts offer a unique way to attract attention and leave a lasting impression.

So, whether it's a fun and stylish choice or a bold, attention-grabbing look, these goofy haircuts can truly transform one's appearance and add a touch of excitement to any event.