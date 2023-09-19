5 best hair trends from New York Fashion Week SS24

With the end of another New York Fashion Week, dated September 7–13, 2023, the beauty realm has yet again witnessed the trendiest of hair trends. The tinsel town of fashion is always buzzing with the latest fads, and these newest hair trends commemorate the onset of spring. From blunt bangs and buzz cuts to long-short locks, the fashionistas ruled the runway, flaunting these contemporary hairstyles.

To pep up the fashion tinsel town of New York City, several prominent celebs, including Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively, Ellen Pompeo, and Rita Ora, to name a few, were seen on the front row during the NYFW show.

To accentuate the varied hair trends with the ensembles, nothing fell short of the spectacular fashion labels like Peter Do and Coach ruling the NYFW SS24 runways. These hair trends showcased at NYFW SS24 were truly remarkable, ranging from quirky styles to stunning long and short locks. And deserve further applause and exploration as they added a unique touch to the fashion event.

5 of the must-know hair trends from the NYFW SS24 show

In the alluring beauty realm, one could not help but marvel at the stunning array of ethereal garments that graced the NYFW SS24 runway. And as if that was not enough, the onlookers were treated to a delightful spectacle of avant-garde hair trends pushing conventional beauty's boundaries.

From sleek and polished to natural and vibrant, the hair trends seen on the runways for Spring/Summer 2024 will inspire and influence hair enthusiasts everywhere.

1) Blunt bangs

Blunt bangs make a bold statement on the NYFW SS24 runway this season; this specific hairstyle can flawlessly transition an edgy aesthetic to a more romantic vibe. Depending on how it is styled, its adaptability is truly exceptional, as it complements varied lengths with maximum elegance and refinement. It is no wonder that this singular fashion choice has evolved into a staple among revered designers and hairstylists for this fashion season.

2) Slicked-back hair

This hairstyle, undoubtedly, has created an uproar in the fashion world this year, appearing in different exquisite forms like buns, ponytails, and braids. Nevertheless, on the famed runway, this craze glistens as it oozes a dapper, stylish, and sometimes daring hair makeover. This recent hair trend is a perfect way to enrich one's presence without overpowering the outfit.

3) Side bangs

The revival of side bangs on NYFW SS24's runways has been electrifying. Nonetheless, rather than just impersonating the hairstyle of the 2000s, gifted hairstylists have ingeniously imbued this definitive look with a modern twist. This year, the beauty domain glimpsed this fabulous hairstyle on the runways of celebrated fashion houses like Jason Wu and Coach. These exhibits showcased the unmistakable allure and timeless charisma of this definitive hairdo.

4) Buzz cuts

It is rather apparent that short hairdos, at present, are all the craze, and the buzz cut is undoubtedly no oddity to this trend. The fashionistas sashaying down the runways of NYFW SS24 showcased the attractive cropped look of this season. The fashion-forward hairstyle was in the limelight in well-known fashion shows like Fforme, Area, and Advisry.

5) Long bobs

The age-old grace of the traditional bob has delighted fashion lovers for several years. Regardless, lovingly dubbed the 'lob,' the long bob has gracefully swiped the limelight on this year's prestigious NYFW SS24 runways. This excellent hairdo can gracefully cascade from simply below the jawline to a trendy shoulder length, oozing an unmistakable charm. Its versatility glimmers as it meets any hair texture, with luscious curls, elegant waves, or sleek and straight locks.

The hair trends showcased at NYFW SS24 were breathtaking, with an incredible style range that was unique and attention-grabbing. From the playful and eccentric looks to the flawlessly chic long hair and hairdos, it was a true feast for the beholder's eyes.

The hairstyles at the New York Fashion Show Spring/Summer 2024 deserve a standing ovation, bringing a distinctive elemental look and feel.