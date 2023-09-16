The 5 Beauty Trends of New York Fashion Week

September marks the onset of autumn while symbolizing one leap ahead in fashion and beauty trends. With the grand entry of the New York Spring/Summer 2024, global fashion curators step into the limelight to showcase their creative genius. Interestingly, some beauty trends turned into a driving force with a stoic notion of dominating the upcoming fashion seasons.

By bidding farewell to the present fashion shows held in New York, it came to a grand end, with London as the forthcoming destination. But that's not the end! The American lasses have made a point to rule the Spring/Summer 2024 runway with many styles, highlighting contemporary beauty trends.

Right from the pulsating energy of AI-driven makeup to the Futuristic Cat Eyes makeover, all these beauty trends were intricately woven throughout the New York SS 24 show.

The New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 was marked by Futuristic Cat Eye makeover and 4 other trends

With each beautifully crafted garment, one could witness the visionary beauty trends storming the runway and New York streets. From the models' hair at the Collina Strada and Christian Siriano shows to the renowned makeup artist Sheika Daley's stunning eye makeover - the showcased beauty trends have created its individual style statement.

With the glittery fashion dust settling in New York, check out the meticulously curated 5 beauty trends that defined New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024.

1) Well-defined Caffe Latte Eyes

Still on the survival grid in the 'Cappuccino Cosmetics' era, this beauty trend will remain steady throughout springtime. The earthy, dusky tones of well-defined cafe latte eye makeup flawlessly get a smooth shift from autumn to spring since they are versatile for both day and nighttime looks.

How to get this look:

Cover the crease by applying a light brown eyeshadow.

Mix it with a dark eye shadow hue on the eye's outer ward corner.

Highlight the inner eye corners with a shimmery cream eye shadow hue.

2) AI-motivated skin tone

The AI-motivated skin tone made an uproar during Dion Lee's SS24 runway show. This concept got carried forward from the china-doll skin texture, transporting the viewers to the future era of 3023. The entire skin makeup oozes nothing but glam, glitter, and radiance.

How to get this look:

Cleanse the face and body thoroughly, after which apply a hydrating serum mixed with body shimmer to nourish the skin layers.

Follow up by using a primer to make a velvety skin canvas.

Even out the skin tone by applying foundation and concealer.

Lastly, add a highlighter to give the skin a radiant and AI-inspired glow with a touch of glimmer.

3) Braided ballet buns

Making a notable fashion statement with colorful satin ribbons intricately woven throughout models' hair at the Collina Strada and Christian Siriano shows, the Braided ballet buns did make a mark in the New York Fashion Week SS24 show.

From well-defined hairdos to hair accessories, this hairstyle topped the chart as one of the happening beauty trends.

How to get this look:

Divide the hair into three sections and braid each section by securing the braid ends with clear elastics and colorful satin ribbons.

Follow up by twisting the braids at the base of the ponytail and pinning them in place. One can embellish this hairdo with colorful pins, pearls, and flowers.

4) Sheika Daley's 'Futuristic Cat Eye' makeover

The 'Futuristic Cat Eye' makeover, a.k.a the 'Sheika Method' (Image via Sportskeeda)

For a more visionary effect dripping with sensuality, the prominent makeup artist Sheika Daley celebrated the LaQuan Smith ready-to-wear collection SS24 show with 'futuristic cat eyes.'

Translated as one of the glam quotients, Daley crafted this eye makeover with a defined eyeliner contoured to the individual eye shape of the models. To elevate this eye look further, Daley sealed the place with shimmer, respecting the '90s era with a subtle 3000-year effect.

How to achieve get this look:

Applying metallic silver eyeshadow to the lids.

For dramatic winged eye makeup, contour each eye shape with a defined eyeliner.

Add a futuristic touch by plugging the gap with shimmer.

5) Fabulous Frizzy hair

With the fab frizzy hair being super-hot for Fall 2023, as per Mustafa Yanaz, Phillip Lim's SS24 hairstylist, this hairdo will leap forward a few steps into the spring show's runway look.

How to get this look:

Wash the curls with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner.

Take a coin-sized amount of frizz-control serum before blow-drying (use a cold dryer).

Follow-up using a diffuser attachment to improve the natural curls.

Conclude the hair look using a lightweight hairspray to hold the style.

Final thoughts

The New York Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show is characterized by innate creativity and relentless ingenuity. With dynamic fashion and beauty trends reaching new heights, it became a triumphant cultural amalgamation that successfully shaped the industry's tomorrow.

As such, introducing these five meticulously curated beauty trends proved to be a grand salute to the creative originality of many fashion and beauty gurus.