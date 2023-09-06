Ultimate 5-Step Latte Makeup Regime - Everything You Need To Know.

The Latte makeup, a facial makeover inspired by a coffee beverage, is popular in beauty right now. From JLo to Hailey Bieber, Latte makeup has gone a long way and is still alive and kicking! This monochromatic makeup look backed by golden, bronze, and brown tones gives a fresh face that looks softly blurred.

Latte makeup, created by TikToker Rachel Rigler, has captured the attention of the majority of beauty lovers, as the craze is taking over social media platforms, TikTok and Instagram. While the name comes from coffee, this beauty fad has nothing to do with shots of expresso or the mixture of half milk and half coffee cream.

The significant snippets of the 5-step Latte makeup regime

Latte makeup comes with glowy, bronzed, sun-kissed skin with brown tints on the eyelids and the lips. The highlight of this makeover is its sheer inclusivity, making it stay the same.

It is a jack of all skin textures, ranging from light to medium to deep. For instance, deep complexioned skins should lean toward choco-hues and espresso shades, while calmer skin textures look the best, courtesy of a taupe brown color palette.

Here are the significant snippets of the 5-step Latte makeover look worth including in the makeup regime.

1) Prep the face

To get the Latte makeup look, prep the face with a super-lightweight primer that blurs the skin for a blemish-free and flawless look. This makeup is airbrushed, blurry, and fresh, and it does not cater to the dewy or glowy look.

Depending on the level of skin coverage you want, finish by adding foundation or a skin tint. Then, when it comes to concealers, choose just those that give the face a natural makeover and a radiant appearance.

2) Enrich the complexion

Blush, bronzer, and face highlights are in the spotlight thanks to modern underpainting techniques. Use a face-sculpting bronzer or powder bronzers to add to the warmth and give a stunning look.

Follow up with a few blushers (choose the favored one) for the viral latte makeup look. For instance, airbrushing can be a valuable option to get a subtle matte. For a more glowing face, employing a blonzer (blush+bronzer+highlight) can make its mark.

Lastly, opt for the dewy (non-shimmering) face highlighters for accentuating the face.

3) Perfect the eyes

With so many options for creating the perfect eye makeup, it can be overwhelming sometimes! But the mini eye makeup palettes are just the saviors. For instance, the cream-hued eye shadows give the eyelids a soft yet velvety texture. Else, one can also opt for the easy-to-use eyeshadow sticks, which are super-light and sparkly, for an eye-catching look.

Follow up with enhancing the eyelashes by applying the boldest black mascara. One can also switch to brown mascaras to keep things cohesive.

4) Define the lips

Define the pouts with nude lip stains and glosses. Start with a lip-liner to give the perfect definition to the lips. This also makes the perfect base for any lip makeover. Wear a nude lip stain or the flavored lip gloss, and blend well.

5) Go for the right hairdo

Choosing the perfect hairdo to complement the latte makeover look is a must. Opt for an effortlessly styled hairstyle that looks chic, such as loose waves or a messy bun. These hairstyles enhance the overall latte makeover and the appearance flawlessly while creating a harmonious balance.

One may quickly create the warm, golden hour-like Latte makeup look on the cheeks, lips, and eyes by following the appropriate proportions of the tints of bronze, browns, and nudes (with a splash of coffee tones)!