Netizens criticize the Coach SS24 collection for New York Fashion Week: “How uninspired”

The Coach SS24 collection at New York Fashion Week made a splash that no one could ignore. With everything from sheer dresses and oversized leather jackets to the newest versions of the viral Tabby bag – not to mention an unexpected runway crasher – the collection commanded attention.

Over the years, Coach has established a niche for presenting timeless items and potentially classic bags. Their signature approach has been to modernize classics. They have done this not only in terms of their collection, but also in terms of the venue of their show for NYFW. For their showcase, the label chose the New York Public Library, the second-largest public library in the US.

The SS24 collection from Coach, revealed on September 7, drew inspiration from the past. Marking Creative Director Stuart Vevers' 10-year anniversary, this Spring/Summer 2024 collection introduced a more sultry twist to the brand's aesthetic. However, upon its reveal, a wave of disappointment echoed across social media, with "How uninspired" being an all-too-common sentiment.

Netizens are disappointed with the Coach SS24 collection for New York Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada) Coach collection for New York Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Netizens are not too pleased with the Coach SS24 collection

Leather, lace, and transparent knits were the showstoppers this season. The sheer dress trend, which has lately been a favorite on the runways, the red carpet, and city streets, made its dominant appearance in this collection as well. Models donned sheer dresses over neutral undergarments, blurring the lines between nightwear and evening wear.

Plush velvet-lined benches and celebrity attendees like actor Jennifer Lopez and rapper Lil Nas X brought vibrancy to the venue of the showcase.

The Coach SS24 collection, which aimed to capture a modern interpretation of urban chic, seemed to evoke an unexpectedly adverse reaction online. Comments flooded in, with one netizen noting, "this is giving nothing." There were also concerns about practicality, with comments like "They really don't care how people walk anymore" and "I don't understand (how this is) fashion".

Netizens are not so much liking the Coach collection for New York Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Netizens disliked the Coach collection for New York Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Netizens seem to be very unhappy with the Coach collection for New York Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Netizens disgusted with the Coach collection for New York Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Some were so disheartened that they suggested Coach reconsider its clothing endeavors altogether.

Coach SS24 collection for New York Fashion Week

Looking back at the history of the Coach SS24 collection, it was clear that in their latest collection, there was an attempt to pay homage to their accessory roots. The brand, having started in 1941 as a family-run workshop in New York City, initially made its name through leather goods.

Naturally, leather continued to play a major role in the latest collection as well.

Coach collection for New York Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Some highlighted pieces from the Coach collection and their prices are listed below:

Remade Leather Lip Pouch: $125

Mismatch Earrings: $145

Lip Print Cropped T-Shirt: $195

Tabby Wristlet with Pillow Quilting Purple: $325

Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 with Quilting and Lip Print: $495

Lip Print Sweater Vest: $595

Upcrafted Swinger 20 with Quilting and Lips Motif: $695

Upcrafted Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 with Lips Motif: $795

Upcrafted Ergo Shoulder Bag with Lips Motif: $795

Upcrafted Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag 18 with Quilting and Lips Motif: $795

Several pieces from the new Coach drop are still available for purchase.