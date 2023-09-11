Fans disappointed with Hailey Bieber’s latest Fila campaign: “The real meaning of a nothing”

Hailey Bieber was recently named the global ambassador for FILA. The athletic label is collaborating with Bieber as part of their multi-year partnership on a co-branded sportswear line set to launch in the fall of 2024.

Bieber is also taking part in a new campaign for Fila with tennis player Reilly Opelka. This campaign celebrates the 50th anniversary of the brand's F-Box logo. The campaign showcases Bieber and Opelka adorned in classic FILA styles in crisp, complementary colors.

But as with many high-profile campaigns, the audience's verdict was surprisingly mixed. Some fans responded with a jarring claim that the campaign embodied “the real meaning of a nothing.”

Fila's campaign with Hailey Bieber drew netizens irk

The campaign, shot by photographer Renell Medrano, has Bieber dressed in the F-Box Anniversary Collection, which includes tennis-inspired pieces such as polo shirts, track suits, jackets, and crewnecks. The anniversary collection includes pieces in white, red, navy blue, and deep green colors.

However, netizens did not seem too pleased with Hailey Bieber and Fila's campaign. The backlash was swift and candid. "I wish I can dislike a picture," one fan stated bluntly.

The critiques ranged from her alleged exploitation of her marital status, with comments such as "Please stop using Justin as your promote account..." and "Just say marriage ring shot not the Fila shot," to direct critiques on her appearance.

Some attempted to criticize her saying, "Damn how many wrinkles on the lips" and "You look like a man."

The negativity didn't stop there, with fans even vowing not to support the brand anymore, stating, "I will not buy this brand anymore."

For Hailey Bieber, who has had her fair share of the spotlight's glare, these comments further spotlight the relentless scrutiny public figures face.

Looking back at FILA's Timeless Legacy

Founded over a century ago in Italy, FILA has grown from a small textile firm to a global sportswear titan known for its unique designs and celebrity endorsements.

Over the years, the brand has thrived, merging functionality with fashion. Their campaigns usually garner positive attention, making the divisive reactions to their collaboration with Hailey all the more unexpected.

The world of fashion and brand endorsements is intricate and unpredictable. While Hailey's association with FILA seemed poised for unanimous acclaim, the contrasting feedback serves as a reminder of the industry's ever-evolving dynamics.

Yet, even amidst critique, the collaboration is more of a combination of FILA and Hailey Bieber's enduring influence and the exciting possibilities their partnership holds for the future.