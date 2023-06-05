Tommy Hilfiger x Disney 100th anniversary collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The entertainment conglomerate and the multi-national media outlet Walt Disney is collaborating with the American designer Tommy Hilfiger and his eponymous label to launch an apparel, footwear, and accessories collection. The collection has been created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the entertainment conglomerate, which began its journey in 1923.

The collection amalgamates the iconic playfulness between Mickey and Friends with chic collegiate fashion. The entire collection places graphics of Disney World, especially the beloved Mickey Mouse, upon the classic archival pieces of Tommy.

The entire collaborative collection, featuring vast options of apparel and accessories can be availed currently via the official e-commerce site of Disney Shop, Tommy Hilfiger, and select retailers. It was launched on June 1, 2023.

The newly released Tommy Hilfiger x Disney 100th anniversary collection features Mickey Mouse & his friends in a popular comic cartoon style

Other than Mickey Mouse, his companions, and friends include Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Minnie Mouse. The characters have been added and drawn upon the items in a manga style. The collection features pieces for kids, women, and men. In an official press release, Tommy Hilfiger comments on the collection as:

"An iconic anniversary, an iconic brand, and a collaboration with their most iconic characters – there is no better way to join fans around the world in celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. Colliding Mickey and Friends with the TOMMY HILFIGER brand DNA has been one of our most fun collaborations to date. It’s a collectible edition of our favorite prep classics."

Tasia Filippatos, President of Disney Consumer Products, Games, and Publishing, also comments upon the collection as:

“Disney and TOMMY HILFIGER are two beloved brands that have impacted culture on a global scale. The Disney x Tommy collection is a true celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary and showcases the creativity and storytelling that both Disney and TOMMY HILFIGER are known for.”

The collection will include 94 styles for men and women, 42 styles in kidswear, and 14 adaptive styles. A few pieces in the collection includes:

1) Mickey Mouse sweater, which can be availed for $269.

2) Mickey Mouse and Friends, which can be availed for $449.

3) Mickey Mouse icon pleated skirt, which can be availed for $199.

4) Mickey Mouse button-down shirt, which can be availed for $199.

5) Mickey Mouse pullover hoodie, which can be availed for $189.

6) Mickey Mouse sleeveless shirt dress, which can be availed for $229.

7) Mickey Mouse polka dot sweater, which can be availed for $229.

8) Mickey Mouse t-shirt, which can be availed for $89.90.

Other than the aforementioned pieces, the collection also includes pieces such as rugby shirts, chinos, blazers, and more. The essential pieces feature the TH monogram and Mickey's graphics. More pieces such as the cricket jerseys, woven jumpers, and adaptive pieces featuring polos, dresses, and tees, make an inclusive offering for all.

The entire collection can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Tommy, Disney, Tommy stores, Disneyland Resorts, and Walt Disney World Resort, alongside select retailers, starting June 1, 2023.

