Fans swoon over Shawn Mendes as the singer poses in his new Tommy Hilfiger collection "Classic Reborn"

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has joined forces with the American designer Tommy Hilfiger and his eponymous label to create an apparel and accessories collection inspired by retro silhouettes from the 90s. The duo will be creating pieces inspired by the classic preppy hero style.

The style and fit for the collaborative collection pieces are all inspired by retro silhouettes. The classic and retro Tommy Hilfiger pieces are modernized with innovations and sustainable fabrics.

Shawn Mendes' fans, aka Mendes Army, were impressed with how fit the singer looked in the campaign. They were also excited about the appearance of his sibling Aliyah in the campaign video. Most of the fans couldn't stop praising Mendes' for his good looks.

Fans' reaction to Shawn Mendes' campaign in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger for the "Classic Reborn" collection

Fans' reaction to Shawn Mendes' campaign in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger for the "Classic Reborn" collection

Most of the fans claimed to ''fall in love'' with Shawn and his campaign, with many even saying that their mind and heart went blank after seeing the images from the campaign. A few followers were so thrilled by Shawn's look in the campaign that they claimed to have purchased the full collection for their idol.

Shawn Mendes is considered a cultural pioneer. His tall height and radiant skin have been one of the biggest plus points for the female fan following, other than his on-stage charisma.

Fans react to the newly released Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes campaign and collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaborative collection's campaign led to many female fans calling for his attention in the chat box. A few joked about having Mendes' delivered to them alongside the collection pieces. The official Tommy Hilfiger account also joined in, rather amusingly, and encouraged people to wish for it.

Fans described Mendes as beautiful, appealing, and the ideal choice for the collaboration. Given the intensity of the comments section, Tommy Hilfiger advised a fan to take a deep breath in response to her claim that the campaign made her heart beat faster.

In the campaign video, Shawn is seen stripping his white shirt off to reveal his toned torso and spectacular body. He is later joined by other models to showcase several other apparel items. In the later parts, it is also revealed that the entire collection is created using eco-friendly materials, which could result in a much larger fan base.

More about the newly released Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes 28-piece apparel and accessories "Classic Reborn" collection

The apparel and accessories collaboration takes on a pre-90s prep and highlights original comfort and relaxed fits. The collection pays special attention to inclusivity. Most importantly, the collection embraces the shared vision of the duo to produce the collection from the lens of sustainability.

The campaign features 28 items of women's and men's clothing (such as The rugby shirt, chino, varsity jacket, tees, pants, and more) that illustrate the duo's four principles: Color Reborn, Material Reborn, Self Reborn, and Community Reborn.

The collaboration was launched on the official e-commerce site of Tommy Hilfiger on March 15, 2023, and can be availed within the price range of $29.50 to $399.

