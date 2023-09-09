Fila F-Box Anniversary collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

FILA has announced its new F-Box Anniversary collection to celebrate completing 50 years of its iconic logo. FILA stands tall amidst this era of fashion renaissance, known as a brand synonymous with heritage and innovation. This year marks a milestone for FILA as it celebrates the golden jubilee of its iconic F-Box logo, which has seamlessly evolved from a tennis emblem to a global fashion symbol throughout its years.

Reminiscing on its journey thus far, FILA has launched a nostalgic collection that connects the old with the new and ensures that modern-day fashion enthusiasts taste its rich legacy. The collection is affordable and includes caps that cost $30 to crew tops at $125.

To join this celebration of FILA's long legacy, fans can head to their official website, global stores, or affiliated stockists and purchase this new collection. The Fila F-Box anniversary collection promises a treasure trove of style gems from polo shirts to caps.

Fila F-Box Anniversary collection is now available

A nod to the classic tennis attire, the men's two-piece sets stand out in FILA's F-Box Anniversary Collection. Exuding a sophisticated aura, these co-ords blend comfort and style perfectly.

Two-pieces from FILA (Image via the official site of FILA)

For those who lean more towards minimalist block colors and contrasting panels or favor the audacious racquet prints, polo shirts with the F-Box Logo would fit their needs. There's something for every style palette in the Fila F-Box Anniversary collection, as these sets highlight FILA’s signature colors - navy, red, and white and, at the same time, effortlessly merge function and fashion.

Polo Shirts with the F-Box Logo for men in 2023 (Image via the official site of FILA)

With the iconic embroidered F-Box logo, these shirts reflect a legacy of elegance. Suitable for casual outings or a game of tennis, they're a versatile addition to anybody's wardrobe.

The collection's crewnecks and shorts embody decades of loved designs and are targeted toward women, making the Fila F-Box Anniversary collection seem alluring to everyone looking for active wear.

Crewnecks and Shorts (Image via the official site of FILA)

Shorts from Fila F-Box Anniversary collection (Image via the official site of FILA)

The collection is perfect for those seeking a blend of coziness and chic. These pieces can be paired with other collection elements or used independently.

There is no complete list of the best FILA collections without mentioning their caps. FILA's F-Box Anniversary Collection delivers on this front as well.

Classic Caps from Fila F-Box Anniversary collection (Image via the official site of FILA)

Their classic caps, donning the two-toned “F” symbol, not only offer protection from the environmental elements but also add finesse to any outfit.

Socks for men (Image via the official site of FILA)

FILA also introduces an array of socks and sweatbands to encapsulate the sporty vibe. These accessories accentuate the sport-inspired feel, making them must-haves from the Fila F-Box Anniversary collection.

From the tennis courts of the '70s to the global fashion arenas of 2023, FILA's journey can be considered nothing short of spectacular. With brand ambassador Hailey Bieber and tennis professional Reilly Opelka championing the Fila F-Box Anniversary collection, the fusion of sport and fashion has been a breath of fresh air.

Sweatbands from FILA (Image via the official site of FILA)

The price range of FILA's F-Box Anniversary collection looks like this.

F-Box Anniversary Cuffed Sweatpant: $95.00

F-Box Anniversary Track Jacket: $125.00

F-Box Anniversary Track Pant: $95.00

F-Box Anniversary Raglan Sleeve Track Top: $125.00

Fila X Dvrx Graphic Hoodie: $60.00

F-Box Anniversary Hoodie: $120.00

With 2023 being regarded as a year for fashion revelations, FILA’s F-Box Anniversary Collection offers everyone the best wardrobe overhaul and fashion accessories, thus enabling fans across the globe to make compelling style statements.