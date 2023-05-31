Tommy x Keith Haring collection: Where to get, price and more details explored

Tommy Hilfiger has launched a capsule collection in collaboration with Keith Haring, an American artist. Tommy Hilfiger has been busy with collaborations in 2023. The brand has partnered with Shawn Mendes for a collection called Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn. Tommy Hilfiger has also collaborated with London luxury streetwear brand Aries for a collection. And now there is a brand new Tommy x Keith Haring capsule collection, which is a tribute to the late artist and designer.

Celebrating the colorful soul of the youth and creative pioneers, the Tommy x Keith Haring collection launched on May 27. The collection is currently available to purchase at the official website of the Tommy Hilfiger. The price range for the new collection starts at $54 and goes up to $449.

Tommy x Keith Haring collection features 30 pieces womenswear, menswear and novelties

The Tommy and Haring collection, which combines the fashion and art industries, features 30 items in menswear, womenswear, and novelty items that are embellished with Haring's renowned artwork. Preppy silhouettes get looser cuts, sun bleached, garment dyed, and washed-up treatments throughout the collection. They include an American-style denim jacket with a patchwork of the artist's vintage dancing figures and a woolen-style varsity jacket with dancing dog emblems on its leather sleeves accompanied by a chenille heart face on the chest.

Other knits, jumpers, and hoodies draw their influence from classic Americana and feature symbols like the "radiant baby," which stands for purity and the potential of youth. Graphic invites to Haring's 1991 exhibition at Westbeth Paint's Space are featured on hook-up tops and shorts, and nine Polaroids of Haring from various stages in his career are included on T-shirts.

"Keith Haring is a New York icon and represents the city’s creative spirit. We shared commitment to inclusivity, self-expression and spreading optimism. This collection channels positivity and brings Keith’s unmistakable energy to modern-day prep."

Street Manners @streetmannersrd Tommy Hilfiger ha presentado una emocionante colaboración, la colección cápsula TOMMY JEAN x Keith Haring, que celebra la dedicación mutua del diseñador y del renombrado artista para hacer que la moda y el arte sean accesibles para todos. Tommy Hilfiger ha presentado una emocionante colaboración, la colección cápsula TOMMY JEAN x Keith Haring, que celebra la dedicación mutua del diseñador y del renombrado artista para hacer que la moda y el arte sean accesibles para todos. https://t.co/BLWx3Y6TcY

Haring was an American artist. Initially his art work started to get notice from very interesting places, such as public murals and nightclubs to galleries and museums around the world. Haring's artwork can be observed as graffiti art all over New York City. Haring also highly supported the promotion of AIDS awareness.

After being diagnosed with AIDS in 1988, he established the Keith Haring Foundation the following year to fund youth AIDS awareness initiatives and organizations. Haring died in New York on February 16, 1990, of AIDS-related complications at the age of 31.

Tommy Hilfiger Japan @TommyHilfigerJP



アートはすべての人のために



tom.my/6002Ocfji



Keith Haring Foundation Licensed by Artestar, New York

Artestar & Keith Haring Foundation ニューヨークカルチャーを築いた先駆者2人の想いを現代のプレップスタイルに具現化したコレクション「Tommy X Keith Haring」が登場。アートはすべての人のためにKeith Haring Foundation Licensed by Artestar, New YorkArtestar & Keith Haring Foundation ニューヨークカルチャーを築いた先駆者2人の想いを現代のプレップスタイルに具現化したコレクション「Tommy X Keith Haring」が登場。アートはすべての人のためにtom.my/6002Ocfji© Keith Haring Foundation Licensed by Artestar, New YorkArtestar & Keith Haring Foundation https://t.co/NjkhnPJuGb

The Tommy x Keith Haring collection is inspired by the idea that "art is for everyone" and pays homage to New York City, where both creators are pioneers of the culture of the City that Never Sleeps. It is all about the inclusivity via the creativity. And considering that Pride month is on its way, it is an important time to showcase the colorful soul of the city.

Haring was a great artist, and his work is still exhibited worldwide, and many of his works are owned by prestigious museums. By taking that contemporary art lead, the Tommy x Keith Haring collection represents a unique blend of art and culture. In the coming month, this collection will be a must have for everyone. Individuals can get their hands on the collection via the official website of the brand right now.

