IN PHOTOS: Bills star Stefon Diggs dazzles on Met Gala debut, impresses NFL fans with swanky Tommy Hilfiger suit

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not disappoint in his first Costume Institute Benefit, more popularly known as the Met Gala. He followed the 2023’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” by wearing a Tommy Hilfiger tweed suit.

The brand’s Instagram page said:

“#StefonDiggs rocks a custom #TommyHilfiger black and white boucle tweed suit inspired by Karl Lagerfeld at the #MetGala 2023.”

Here are Diggs’ photos while rocking the suit, taken by photographer Roman Varlamov and posted on the official Tommy Hilfiger Instagram account.

Stefon Diggs at the 2023 Met Gala (Image credit: Instagram.com/tommyhilfiger)

Stefon Diggs at the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Instagram.com/tommyhilfiger)

GQ Sports also shared a photo of Diggs on the red carpet, earning him rave reviews:

Aside from Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also attended the 2023 Met Gala with his wife, Brittany.

Other athletes who graced “fashion’s biggest night” included Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Dwayne Wade, Russell Westbrook, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Matteo Berrettini, Eileen Gu and Brittany Griner.

Stefon Diggs continues to lit up football field

While he looked sharp during the 2023 Met Gala, he continues to dominate on the football field.

He had his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season last year, finishing with 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. He ranked fifth in yards among wide receivers and tied for third in touchdowns. Those numbers also earned him Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro selections.

Next Gen Stats also revealed that Allen had a 145.4 passer rating when targeting Diggs, the highest among wideouts with at least 25 targets last year.

The former fifth-round selection will remain Josh Allen’s primary target in the passing game, even if they have Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir. Meanwhile, the Bills gave Allen more weapons downfield by drafting tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Justin Shorter.

While he continues to excel in his job, the Bills have hada postseason disappointments every year since he joined the team in 2020.

Diggs and the Bills reached the 2020 AFC Championship Game only to lose to the Chiefs. A year later, the Chiefs tormented them again, this time in the Divisional Round. Last season, they succumbed to the Cincinnati Bengals at home during the Divisionals.

The Bills will remain strong contenders for the AFC Championship in 2023. However, the New York Jets may give them a good fight after trading for Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins nearly beat them in last year’s Wild Card Round game.

Despite the challenging opposition, Buffalo’s success depends on Stefon Diggs making every performance on the gridiron as dapper as his suit.

