Fila x Rock's Modern Life sneaker collaboration: Price, release date, and more explored

South Korean-based sportswear giant Fila has collaborated with Paramount Consumer Products to launch a special-edition footwear collection based on the Nickelodeon show Rocko's Modern Life. All the pieces in the lineup are inspired by the characters in the Nickelodeon series and will offer three sneaker makeovers.

The characters, i.e. Rocko, Filburt, and Heffer, have individually been represented upon the sneaker model. The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Fila, Foot Locker, Champ Sports, and select retailers on February 28, 2023.

The upcoming Fila x Rock's Modern Life sneaker collaboration, which features three sneakers inspired by Rocko, Heffer, and Filburt (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 90's cartoons hold a special place in the hearts of millions of people. During the simple time, the children grew up in the era of watching funny cartoons, such as Rocko's Modern Life, every Saturday morning. To aid this nostalgia trip, the South Korean-based sportswear label Fila is collaborating with the classic 90's cartoon Rocko's Modern Life.

The show aired on Nickelodeon, and this year marks its 30th anniversary. The popular series will now be showcased by the sportswear label with a three-piece sneaker pack, which is designed after the three main characters of the O-Town.

In collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products, the label will be launching three sneakers, each of which is adorned with the familiar faces from the Nicktoon, bringing the characters of Heffer, Rocko, and Filburt. The three sneakers comes in three distinct styles and places the Rocko's Modern Life and Fila co-branding and logos upon the heel, tongue, upper liners, and sock liners alongside the custom packaging shoe box.

Rocko's makeover is done on the Renno sneakers, while Heffer's makeover is applied over F-13 sneaker model, and the Filburt's makeover is done on the Original Fitness. Each of these respective cartoon characters are applied upon the sneaker through the graphic details and color palette.

First on the list is Rocko's Renno sneaker model, whose upper is constructed out of nylon and suede material in a coral hue. Suede is applied upon the overlays affixed on the mudguards, heels, and eyestays.

The quarter panel of the shoe features vibrant graphics, which mimics the colorful signature shirt worn by the character through the show. The look is finished off with playful graphics images of Rocko and his dog, Spunky. The sneaker will retail for $100.

The second shoe is Heffer x F-13, which comes in red, lavendar, and light yellow hues. The sneaker comes in a high-top construct and includes pony hair details on the strap. The purple hues pay homage to his iconic suspenders and the red pants. Retailing for $90, the character's graphics are placed upon the Fila flag.

Lastly, Filburt's character is applied to the Original Fitness silhouette, which comes in turquoise and green hues. The character's iconic blue glasses are added upon the heel with the image of Filburt applied upon the sportswear label's flag. The pair will retail for $85.

The entire collection is slated to be released via Fila and select retailers' website on February 28, 2023, for $85 to $100.

