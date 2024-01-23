10 popular skincare brands of 2024: Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe, Laura Mercier, and more

In the world of popular skincare brands, there are multiple choices available. The 2024 skincare landscape comprises nature-inspired formulations, advanced technology, and holistic wellness. These skincare brands claim reliability and ethical consciousness, ensuring outstanding skincare ventures for all beauty enthusiasts.

Right from anti-aging to acne treatments, 2024's popular skincare brands engage directly with consumers via social media and e-commerce platforms, apart from their retail outlets. The same provides educational content and fosters a sense of community amongst most beauty seekers.

This transparency assists its consumers in making informed decisions about their skincare routines on a day-to-day basis.

Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe, Laura Mercier, and 7 popular skincare brands of 2024

With several popular skincare brands catering to rave reviews in recent times, Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe, and Laura Mercier are notable ones that continue to dominate the beauty industry in 2024. Further, other well-known skincare brands have earned a strong reputation courtesy of their technologically advanced formulas and qualitative results.

As the industry continues to evolve, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 10 skincare brands, maintaining their positions at the forefront of skincare innovation.

This list will assist skincare enthusiasts in cherry-picking their brands from varied options.

1) Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant, a well-known skincare brand, is backed by its inventive products that are specially formulated with high-end, clean components, addressing various concerns.

This skincare brand's products include the Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, C-Firma Day Serum, Protini Polypeptide Cream, and B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum.

Price: Between $20 to $120

2) Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe is a well-loved skincare brand that focuses on natural ingredients and cutting-edge formulations, offering varied, clean beauty solutions for different skin types.

Some of the favored products include the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and Pineapple-C Bright Serum, each product is crafted to deliver visible results and promote a radiant complexion.

Price: Between $30 to $140

3) Laura Mercier

This is a renowned brand known for its varied product range, making it a go-to choice for expensive skincare solutions.

Some of the prominent products are Flawless Skin Infusion de Rose Nourishing Oil and Translucent Loose Setting Powder, and the Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30.

Price: Between $30 to $150

4) CeraVe

CeraVe is a popular skincare brand known for its gentle-on-the-skin products for all beauty seekers.

Some of its standout products include the Hydrating Facial Cleanser, the Moisturizing Cream cherry-picked, and the AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30, all catering to varied skin issues.

Price: Between $45 to $160

5) Avène

Avène, a widely recognized skincare brand, is famous for its gentle skincare items crafted to address various skin issues.

Some of its notable offerings are the Avène Thermal Spring Water, Hydrance Optimale Hydrating Serum, and Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream highly acclaimed for safeguarding compromised skin.

Price: Between $35 to $250

6) Olay

Consumers have long trusted Olay, courtesy of its timeless skincare products like the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti-Aging Moisturizer, Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream, all favored for its powerful anti-aging and skin-tightening properties.

Price: Between $60 to $275

7) SkinCeuticals

This is a highly esteemed skincare brand, SkinCeuticals includes the C E Ferulic serum, the Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier, and the Retinol 0.5 refining night cream with antioxidant properties that lessen fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Between $45 to $260

8) Clinique

As a well-known skincare brand, Clinique offers a wide variety of skincare products addressing different requirements, like multiple signs of aging and blemishes.

Some of the brand's outstanding products are the Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion, the Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, the Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, and the Clinique Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer Duo.

Price: Between $45 to $200

9) SK-II

SK-II is a popular skincare brand making ingenious products that cater to various skincare needs.

Notable products of this brand include the Facial Treatment Essence, R.N.A. Power Radical New Age Cream, and GenOptics Aura Essence, all renowned for their advanced formulations and key ingredients known for their skin-rejuvenating properties, like Pitera.

Price: Between $55 to $275

10) YOU Beauty

This is a well-acclaimed skincare label known for its holistic solution for skin care.

Notable offerings comprise the Resurfacing Compound and the Super Smart Hydrator. The Sculpt Arm Compound is recognized for the skin-enhancing appearance of the arms.

Price: Between $55 to $150

These top 10 skincare brands of 2024 are spearheading this transformative beauty venture, offering varied products catering to diverse skincare requirements.

These skincare brands' products can be purchased from their official websites or trusted e-commerce platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are the skincare products from popular brands fit for all skin types?

Yes, popular brands cater to product ranges tailored for varied skin types.

2) Do most skincare brands go under animal testing?

No, most skincare brands are committed to animal cruelty-free practices.

3) Are the skincare products opt for sustainable packaging?

Yes, skincare products opt for eco-friendly packaging, aligning with their commitment to environmental consciousness.