Best face oil for gua sha for glowing skin – A quick and simple guide

If you have been into the practice of using facial tools, using the best face oil for gua sha can really make a difference. The practice of gua sha has been around for centuries and is becoming increasingly popular as a natural beauty treatment.

Gua sha involves using a tool, usually made of rose quartz or jade, to massage and scrape the skin in a specific pattern. That's said to improve circulation, promote lymphatic drainage and reduce inflammation.

However, using a suitable face oil is equally important to get the desired results from gua sha, but the question is, which face oil for gua sha you should be using? Here are some of the various types of oils. Find out which ones are suitable for use in gua sha.

Face oil to use with gua sha

Helps in retaining moisture (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

One of the primary benefits of using face oil during gua sha is that it lubricates the skin, reducing friction caused by the tool and making it easier to scrape along the skin.

Additionally, the oil nourishes the skin and penetrates deeper into the layers, providing an even better massage experience.

1) Coconut oil

Coconut oil is an excellent option face oil for gua sha for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

It's rich in lauric acid, which has antibacterial properties and can help reduce the appearance of acne and other blemishes. It's known to nourish and hydrate the skin from within and prevent moisture loss.

Coconut oil contains vitamin E and essential fatty acids that aid in skin healing and have anti-inflammatory properties. It's also great for minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.

2) Argan oil

Fast-absorbing on skin (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Argan oil is another healthy option that can be used for gua sha. It's non-greasy and fast-absorbing, which makes it an ideal choice for those with dry skin. Argan oil is rich in antioxidants, which helps reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The fatty acids and Vitamin E in argan oil promote skin elasticity and give it a smoother appearance. This face oil for gua sha also has a good balance of oleic and linoleic acid that helps restore the skin's natural barrier function. It's recommended to use pure, organic argan oil for maximum effect.

3) Rosehip oil

Rich in vitamin A (Image via Pexels/Alesia Kozik)

Rosehip oil is another fabulous face oil for gua sha. It's gentle and great for sensitive skin types.

Rosehip oil is rich in Vitamin A, which helps repair skin damage and reduce scarring. It's also high in linoleic acid, which helps moisturize the skin and reduce inflammation.

This oil is considered a non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog pores. It helps brighten the skin and is also an excellent oil for hyperpigmentation.

4) Jojoba oil

Reduces signs of aging (Image via Pexel Alesia Kozik)

This is another oil to consider using with your gua sha tool. It's a light oil that doesn't clog pores, making it suitable for acne-prone skin.

Jojoba oil has antioxidants that help reduce signs of aging on the skin, like fine lines and wrinkles. It has a unique consistency that closely resembles the natural oils produced by the skin.

It's rich in vitamins E and B complex, which makes it suitable for use on the face and body.

5) Grapeseed oil

Light for skin (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabwoska)

Lastly, for those with sensitive or reactive skin, grapeseed oil can be an ideal face oil for gua sha.

It's gentle and non-comedogenic and won't irritate the skin. Grapeseed oil is rich in vitamins C, D and E, which helps even out skin tone and reduce hyperpigmentation.

It's also incredibly light, which means it won't leave any heavy residue or clog pores. It's excellent for reducing redness and inflammation on the skin.

To sum it up, these are some of the best face oil for gua sha tool. They're effective, nourishing and provide excellent glide.

Take some time to find out which one works best for your skin type, and enjoy the benefits of gua sha at home. Regular use, combined with a healthy lifestyle, can lead to the best results for your skin.