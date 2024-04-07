7 Best athlete-owned lifestyle brands of all time

Athlete-founded lifestyle brands are more than just clothes and accessories, they are a reflection of the spirit and sense of style of its founders. Since athletes' lifestyle businesses bridge the gap between everyday fashion and competitive athletics, people are drawn to them.

These brands are particularly inspirational since they frequently mirror the values, interests, and personal style of the athletes who founded them. These lifestyle businesses promote the adoption of certain aspects of their sports heroes' lives in fans' own lives, including the addition of advanced technology into clothing or promoting eco-friendly activities.

Athletes are stepping outside of the sports arena to engage with their fans through lifestyle brands that bridge the gap between them and the industry. Examples of these sectors include fashion, wellness, and technology.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite athlete-owned lifestyle brands. Please let us know in the comments.

Exploring the best athlete-owned lifestyle brands

From Serena Williams’ S by Serena to Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan, these athletes’ lifestyle brands have been ruling over hearts with their quality products. Here’s a sneak peek into the most-talked brands ever.

1) S by Serena: Fashion beyond court

Serena launched her lifestyle brand S by Serena in 2018, targeting women's varied body shapes. Her fashion line showcases a huge variety of clothing and jewelry. Williams presented her collection at the prestigious New York Fashion Week. Her journey in the fashion industry was fortified by a two-year study period at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, highlighting her dedication to excellence off the court as well.

2) EleVen by Venus Williams: Blending sports and style

Venus Williams owns the brand EleVen, which is known for having a wide range of clothing and beauty products. EleVen, which was launched in 2007 and got a new look in 2012, promotes a busy lifestyle without giving up style.

Venus is involved in many businesses, including health and interior design. This shows that she has a well-rounded business strategy and a great sense of how things should look and work.

3) Strassenkicker by Lukas Podolski: Streetwear with heart

German footballer Lukas Podolski’s Strassenkicker merges street style with sports, offering an authentic collection of apparel and accessories. Launched in 2016, Strassenkicker resonates with Podolski’s roots and football culture. The expansion into a gaming arena further illustrates Podolski’s vision of a brand that transcends traditional fashion boundaries.

4) Way of Wade by Dwyane Wade: Elegance meets athleticism

NBA star Dwyane Wade’s ventures into fashion and wine-making reflect his sophisticated taste and entrepreneurial spirit. His collaboration with various brands has resulted in a diverse portfolio, including signature shoes, ties, luggage, and even a wine label. Wade’s approach to lifestyle brands is about crafting products that signify luxury and accessibility, blending his love for style with his athletic legacy.

5) WROGN by Virat Kohli: A statement of luxury and casual wear

Virat Kohli, an Indian cricket player, is a co-owner of WROGN, a lifestyle brand that makes items and clothes that show off his unique style. For guys who care about fashion, Wrogn has a lot of well-known items like jeans, T-shirts with messages, and more. Kohli's work as a brand spokesman for Wrogn has helped the company stay at the top of the men's lifestyle fashion market.

6) Seven by MS Dhoni: From cricket field to fashion forward

MS Dhoni’s brand, Seven, is a testament to his commitment to quality and performance, offering athletic and luxury apparel. Launched in 2016, Seven echoes Dhoni’s philosophy of perseverance and hard work, aiming to inspire with its range of products.

Dhoni’s involvement in various projects, including a car marketplace, showcases his versatile interest in businesses that resonate with his personal brand.

7) Air Jordan by Michael Jordan: The legacy continues

Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan needs little introduction. Launched in partnership with Nike, it has become an iconic shoe line, epitomizing the blend of sports performance and style. The success of Air Jordan has set a precedent in the lifestyle brand sector, demonstrating the potential for athlete-endorsed products to achieve global recognition and influence.

These seven lifestyle brands founded by athletes demonstrate the remarkable ability of sports celebrities to impact wellness, fashion, and other areas. Through their business endeavors, they bring their legacy off the pitch and into the wider market.

With their own histories, each brand not only mirrors the athletes' personal journeys but also acts as an inspiration to those who aspire to be the best they can be in all facets of their lives.