Doctor-found skincare brands are gaining popularity as more medical professionals enter the skincare industry, boosting the trust factor that stems from the founder’s medical background. The recently launched skincare brand Remedy by TikTok’s famous "DermDoctor," Dr. Muneeb Shah, has already garnered positive traction from beauty enthusiasts.

Additionally, multiple celebrity-owned skincare brand formulations are developed in collaboration with renowned dermatologists, which is why doctor-founded skincare brands are more trusted by beauty enthusiasts.

Since doctor-found skincare brands don't showcase the rigorous marketing campaigns and celebrity endorsements that other luxury skincare brands undertake, not many are aware of the multiple doctor-found skincare brands available in the market.

5 Best doctor-found skincare brands of 2024

Skincare brands found by doctors are clinically-backed and scientifically proven as well. For instance, Dr. Muneeb Shah's newly launched skincare brand currently comprises only three products, as the doctor aims to focus on recurring skin concerns rather than launching a plethora of products.

Team SK has compiled a list of the 5 best doctor-found skincare brands for beauty enthusiasts to explore:

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

SkinCeuticals

Murad

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Remedy

1) Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Founded by Dr. Dennis Gross and Carrie Gross, the doctor-found skincare brand comprises products formulated with Dr. Dennis Gross’ professional experience as a practicing dermatologist, clinician, and researcher, as well as his roles as a parent, teacher, and husband.

The skincare brand has eliminated over 1650 ingredients from their formulations owing to Dr. Dennis’ concerns about their safety, toxicity, and ability to irritate the skin.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare's best-sellers include:

Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel ($153)

DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment ($45)

Alpha Beta AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel ($39)

DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro ($455)

2) SkinCeuticals

Dr. Sheldon R. Pinnell (MD) is the founding scientist of SkinCeuticals, which focuses on skincare products infused with topical antioxidants. SkinCeuticals was founded in 1997 and is built on multiple years of in-depth scientific research. The brand’s product range aims to improve skin health through formulations of advanced skincare backed by science.

Some of the best-selling SkinCeuticals products are:

Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 ($155)

Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier ($110)

C E Ferulic® with 15% L-ascorbic acid ($182)

Silymarin CF ($182)

3) Murad

In 1989, Dr. Howard Murad founded Murad, Inc., which became one of the first pioneering brands of clinical skincare products, setting a standard for high-performance skincare. The skincare brand is inspired by Dr. Murad’s lifelong commitment to offering science-backed wellness.

For over 30 years, Murad has offered clinically proven and cruelty-free products that meet the standards of efficacy, care, and safety that one expects from a doctor. The skincare brand’s product range is supported by Dr. Murad’s industry-free research, which doesn’t solely address symptoms or concerns but focuses on overall skin health.

Some of Murad's best-sellers are:

Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum ($83)

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum ($92)

Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream ($88)

Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture ($85)

4) Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dubbed the “brain behind vampire facials," Dr Barbara Sturm is a German doctor, aesthetics expert, orthopaedics specialist, and anti-inflammatory skincare pioneer who founded the globally popular skincare brand named after herself.

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s skincare range comprises products formulated with molecular science, which works on a cellular level. Some of the skincare brand’s best-selling products include:

EXOSO-METIC FACE SERUM ($850)

EXOSO-METIC EYE SERUM ($715)

SUPER ANTI-AGING EYE SERUM ($495)

SUPER ANTI-AGING CLEANSING CREAM ($180)

5) Remedy

Designed by dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah with expertise and years of experience, Remedy is a skincare brand comprising products crafted with gold-standard science and backed by industry-leading certificates.

Currently, the newly launched skincare brand consists of three products:

Remedy for Dark Spots ($38)

Remedy for Pore Size ($32)

Remedy for Dry Lips ($16)

The skincare brand's formulations prioritize skin health and are free of fragrances, common irritants, and allergens.

Apart from the abovementioned doctor-found skincare brands, Dr. Levy Skincare, MZ Skin, and Dr. Zenovia Skincare are some of the popular skincare brands founded by doctors that beauty enthusiasts can try for themselves.