4 Gift sets to choose from Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 brand

Famous footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, launched his fashion brand, CR7, in 2013. It was a joint venture with Danish manufacturer, JBS Textile Group. The brand has continued to gain popularity among the wide global fanbase of Ronaldo.

Known for its trending and sustainably-focused variety of men's products, CR7 offers clothes, shoes, and accessories. The most notable product lines from the brand are fragrances and eyewear.

Let's explore some of the gift sets from CR7 that are designed to make Ronaldo fans delighted.

4 Gift sets from Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 brand

Considering the high demand and popularity of the products, the brand has curated some affordable gift sets for fans that one can buy for their loved ones. The gift sets mainly incorporate fragrances. As per the description on the official website of the brand:

"Conveying his values and lifestyle, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fragrances illustrate his passion, winning mindset and inspiration. Fragrances are part of his wide curiosity of always discovering new things, universes and grow by always renewing himself and open to new horizons."

Here are some of the gift sets from CR7:

Cristiano Ronaldo Fearless Eau De Toilette Gift Set

Cristiano Ronaldo Origins Eau De Toilette Gift Set

CR7 Game On Eau De Toilette Gift Set

CR7 Trio Set - Limited Edition Gift Set

1) Cristiano Ronaldo Fearless Eau De Toilette Gift Set

Cristiano Ronaldo Fearless Eau De Toilette Gift Set (Image via CR7)

The Cristiano Ronaldo Fearless gift set consists of three products:

Fearless Eau de Toilette in 100 ml

Fearless Shower Gel in 150 ml

Fearless Body Spray in 150 ml

The key ingredient of Fearless fragrance is longoza, a plant cultivated in Madagascar. Its top notes are grapefruit, violet leaf, and bay leaf. The brand suggests that this product is for men who are looking for "perfection." The website quotes Ronaldo:

‘’Fearless is more than just a fragrance—it's an attitude."

This fragrance blends middle tones of geranium, violet, and nutmeg, with base notes of tonka, vanilla, cashmeran, and ambrostar. It gives off a long-lasting, woody-spicy floral aroma, which is same for the three products in the gift set.

The set is currently available for £47 on the official website for approximately $59.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo Origins Eau De Toilette Gift Set

The Origins gift set features three items:

Origins Eau de Toilette in 100 ml

Origins Shower Gel in 150 ml

Origins Body Spray in 150 ml

Origins fragrance opens with the invigorating scent of pineapple sorbet, mandarin orange, and bay leaf. It includes hearty notes of clary sage, geranium, and salty lavender, which give off a floral aroma.

Other ingredients of Origins Eau de Toilette include vetiver and patchouli (base notes). It is a very subtle fragrance, making it a good choice for those who like to wear simple and fresh aromas.

The Origins set is available for £47 on the official website, which is about $59.

3) Game On Eau De Toilette Gift Set

Game On Eau De Toilette Gift Set (Image via CR7)

The Game On set incorporates three products:

Game On Eau de Toilette in 100 ml

Game On Shower Gel in 150 ml

Game On Body Spray in 150 ml

Game On fragrance boasts top notes of papaya, cardamom, and apple, with middle notes like lavender, violet, and elemi resin. It has a very sweet yet strong aroma, making it a perfect option for a special occasion.

This fragrance also consists of tonka bean, cedar, guaiac wood, cashmere wood, sugar, and juniper berries as base notes.

The Game On set is available for £42 on the official website (which is about $52).

4) CR7 Trio Set - Limited Edition Gift Set

CR7 Trio Set is a special limited-edition gift set for super fans of Cristiano Ronaldo. It includes three popular Eau De Toilette from the brand:

Play It Cool Eau De Toilette in 30 ml

Game On Eau De Toilette in 30 ml

CR7 Eau De Toilette in 30 ml

While Play It Cool brings a blend of citrus and fougere notes, Game On is known for strong woody notes. Moreover, CR7 Eau De Toilette is a vibrant daytime fragrance with top notes of lavender, cardamom, artemisia, and bergamot. It also contains middle notes of cedar; and bottom notes of sandalwood, musk, and vanilla.

This limited-edition gift set is available for £44 on the official website, which is approximately $55.

All these unique gift sets and more are available on CR7's website. One can also find these gift sets on online platforms like Amazon.