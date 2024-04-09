4 Best gift sets from athlete-owned brands

Athlete-owned brands are becoming increasingly popular in the lifestyle and fashion industries. Sports fans widely support these brands and now have become a staple for their wardrobes. Not only fans but many other athletes are also using these brands to support each other and increase the brand value.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, has a lifestyle brand called CR7, which includes clothing, footwear, fragrances, and even hotels. The most interesting fact about the products of these brands is that they are not very expensive and can be considered good gift options.

4 Gift sets from athlete-owned brands

Labels such as CR7, EleVen, Way of Wade, and many other athlete-owned brands offer a wide range of products targeting a huge consumer line. They also offer some of the best options for gifts for a wide range of people.

Here are some of the best gift sets from athlete-owned brands:

Origins Eau de Toilette Gift Set by CR7

LoveShackFancy Love to Glow SPF Kit Gift Set by Supergoop

Greater Look Men’s Grooming Kit Gift Set by House 99

Take Better Care Bundle Gift Set by Papatui

1) Origins Eau de Toilette Gift Set by CR7

Origins Eau de Toilette Gift Set by CR7 (Image via CR7)

CR7 by Cristiano Ronaldo has curated this set with two best products from their fragrance line: Origins Eau de Toilette cologne [6th fragrance from the range] and a Shower Gel with the same aroma. Cristiano explained the fragrance as,

“The notes and the scent represent the freshness, the colors, the breeze, the flowers, and the fruits of my home island, and we have successfully captured them in this fragrance.”

Origins has top notes of pineapple sorbet, mandarin, and bay leaf; middle notes of clary sage, geranium, and salty lavender; and base notes of vetiver and patchouli. The Shower Gel compliments the aroma of this cologne. The gift set is available on the official website of the athlete-owned brand for $45.

2) Love to Glow SPF Kit Gift Set by Supergoop x LoveShackFancy

A perfect skincare set to gift to people who are obsessed with sunscreens. This gift set includes 5 products:

PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C: A water-resistant sunscreen body spray

Glow Oil SPF 50: A hydrating sunscreen body oil

(Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40: A weightless and ultrafine face mist with SPF 40

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40: A weightless and scentless sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF protection

Glowscreen SPF 40: A glowy-tinted sunscreen

Along with these sunscreens, the set also offers a sheet of stickers and a water-resistant cosmetic bag. This set is available on the official website of the athlete-owned brand and LoveShackFancy for $98.

3) Greater Look Men’s Grooming Kit Gift Set by House 99

Grooming Kit by an athlete-owned brand (Image via Maleskin)

The Greater Look Men’s Grooming Kit Gift Set by House 99, created by David Beckham, is a complete men’s grooming kit. The gift set includes:

Polish Up Body & Hair Wash: It is a two-in-one cleanser for the body and hair that is perfect for any skin and hair type.

The Twice as Smart Taming Conditioner: It is a deeply hydrating conditioner that helps with managing rough and frizzy hair.

Going Strong Styling Gel: It is a hair gel perfect for oily and sweaty hair.

This set is available on the Maleskin website for around $38.

4) Take Better Care Bundle Gift Set by Papatui

Papatui is a popular athlete-owned brand by the famous Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This Papatui gift set includes total 5 products:

Hydrating Facial Cleanser: It has niacinamide, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides.

Restoring Daily Facial Moisturizer: It has niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides.

Refreshing Body Wash in Sandalwood Suede: An effective body wash with exfoliating agents to remove dead skin cells.

24-hr Body Lotion: Enriched with vitamin B3 and ceramides, this body lotion is good for dry to normal skin.

48-Hour Antiperspirant in Sandalwood Suede: It has a sweat-proof and odor-protection formula that is long-lasting.

This set is available for $47.95 on Papatui’s website.

Gift these amazing sets of products from athlete-owned brands to a sports lover and also try them for yourself.