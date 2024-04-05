"Absolutely cooked," "Made The Rock break character" - Fans react to Dwayne Johnson getting buried before WrestleMania XL

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to react to The Rock getting flamed on the microphone ahead of WrestleMania XL.

After returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of 2024, The Great One seemingly took Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot. However, after receiving wide backlash from fans on social media and in the arena, The Brahma Bull turned heel and joined The Bloodline to start a feud with The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins.

During his recent appearance at the WWE World event, The Rock was left speechless after a young fan asked him why he thought he earned the right to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL when he did not win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and Cody Rhodes did.

A fan took to X/Twitter to post a video from the event where The Final Boss can be seen breaking character and laughing after hearing the young fan's question. This post caught several other fans' attention and they started commenting on it.

Most fans thought the little girl cooked The Rock on the microphone by asking these questions. One user mentioned that the young fan made The Great One break character.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Screengrab of fans' reactions on X/Twitter.

Some more fans believed that the fan left The Final Boss speechless.

Screengrab of some more fan reactions on X/Twitter.

The Brahma Bull is scheduled to compete in a blockbuster tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL, where he will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Only time will tell if The Final Boss emerges victorious at the mega event.

The Rock praised Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

During his and Roman Reigns' recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Rock praised Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins by referencing both of them to popular Hollywood characters.

"Look, here's what you have. You have a guy named Cody Rhodes. For those of you who may not know, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, they're both bada**es in their own right. I liken Cody Rhodes to Luke Skywalker. True? And I liken Seth Rollins to the Joker. Yeah, so these guys are really unique, kind of crazy guys but also at the end of the day as my cousin was saying, there can only be one, and when there is only one, you have The Tribal Chief and you have The Final Boss," The Rock said.

Many fans believe that The Bloodline will come out on top against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Show of Shows.

