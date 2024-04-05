The Rock was taken aback after a fan asked him why he thought he deserved to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The Final Boss was supposed to collide with his cousin Roman Reigns for the coveted title at the Grandest Stage of Them All, but the company was forced to pivot after receiving a lot of backlash from fans. As a result, Cody Rhodes will get another chance to finish his story this Sunday night.

During a recent appearance at the WWE World event (via WrestlingNewsCo), The Rock was asked by a young fan what made him think he earned the right to get an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

The Great One and many other people in the building were astounded by the question. It took The People's Champion 20 seconds to come up with a response.

"What made The Rock think the title shot was his to begin with? Very easy. A few things, number one, The Rock is The Great One. Number two, The Rock, is the most electrifying man the world has ever seen. Number three, The Rock is the Final Boss, which means he comes in whenever he wants, does whatever he wants, says whatever he wants," said Rock. [H/T Fightful]

The Rock was left speechless again by something else the WWE fan said

After The Rock responded to the young fan's first question, she told him that he didn't win the Royal Rumble; Cody Rhodes did. The Brahma Bull was left speechless again and didn't have a comeback for that one.

She told him he should've been around if he wanted the title shot. He responded by stating:

"If I really wanted it, The Rock should have been around? Got it. The bottom line is, at the end of the day, you're a Cody Rhodes fan. I can tell you this, after Saturday night, The Rock will apologize in advance for the a**-kicking that he gives Cody Rhodes. One day when you get older you'll understand, a man's gotta do, what a man's gotta do."

The Rock will make his WWE in-ring return this Saturday night for the first time since 2016.

